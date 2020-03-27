Transcript for Lisa Ling expresses concerns of racism in America amid coronavirus outbreak

Former "View" co-host Lisa ling and her family are currently sheltering in place in los Angeles. So this is about as close to her as we can actually get at the hot topics table. Hey, Lisa ling. It's nice to see you. How you doing? Thanks for having me back on. Well, thanks for coming. You're home with your family. How are you passing the time? You know, we're fortunate under the circumstances. Basically I take my kids back and forth between one grandma's house and the other grandma's house, and that's it. That's all, you know, we don't go anywhere else, and it's been -- it's been -- it's been you know, I go from my kids driving me absolutely nuts to just savoring every minute that we have together, but it, you know, this situation that we're in right now is just so surreal. I mean, we are living through a period that is going to be read about in history books in perpetuity. So, you know, just recognizing the significance of this period is, you know, has not gotten lost on me at all. Yeah. Hi, Lisa. This is Sara. A few days ago, you wrote a message to the president on your Instagram page asking him why he was choosing to call the coronavirus the China virus. Why did you want to call this out, and what do you think his reason for doing this is? Well, I was pretty astounded when he started calling the coronavirus the Chinese virus. I mean, this -- it's been months since this crisis began, and to me, it just seemed like a way to deflect attention from the fact that he was not taking it seriously for months and months. I just didn't understand why of all people, and of all times, he would start to call this virus that has a name. Its name is covid-19. He's the only person, the world over who started to call it the Chinese virus. It just -- it seemed like it was deflecting blame. Lisa, you've talked about how dangerous this is for the asian-american community, and I completely agree with you. I was so infuriated when the president of the United States started calling it the China virus, and the Wuhan virus. Have you or any of your family and friends experienced any racism since the president started calling it the Chinese virus? Oh, absolutely. I have friends, kids, who have been taunted. I have friends who have talked about being harassed in places, and if you just -- if you Google stories about Asians being harassed since the president started calling this the Chinese virus, there are countless stories. In fact, the national crisis text hotline has had a sizable increase of Asians reporting that they are feeling depressed because they have been bullied and because they feel like they are somehow responsible for this crisis because the president has characterized it as the Chinese virus. Wow. Hi, Lisa. It's Meghan. I think all of us are in agreement that any kind of race ism or bigotry towards any asian-american is not something we can stand. It's disgusting and I think we're all in agreement that it's not something that should be taking place in this country. All that being said, I have had a lot of strong criticism about the Chinese government pressing information coming out of the country. There was actually a whistle-blower doctor who was incredibly brave trying to warn the rest of the world about the severity of covid-19. He has since gone missing. No one knows where he is. Where do you think the fine line is in the media where we can still criticize the Chinese government and the communist regime for, you know, suppressing information and letting it get this far? That's a great question, Meghan, and I by no means have any love or affection for the Chinese government, and I have found that their actions immediately after the virus was discovered in Wuhan, their actions have been indefensible. That that doctor, may he rest in peace, who sounded the alarm that this is something that we should be concerned about. The world should be concerned about. The fact that he was arrested, to me, is unconscionable. Absolutely unconscionable, but this idea that had we known the severity of it sooner, would have made us prepare even sooner is somewhat ludicrous because now we're still -- we're months into this crisis now, and up until very, very recently, up until it actually hit the united States, our president was in denial about it, and still calling it a hoax. I mean, my own husband, when 35 people had died of this virus in China, and thousands of people had been affected. This was very, very early on. My own husband said, this is something different. I have never witnessed a virus that was spreading so quickly. This is going to have serious, serious consequences. The most prominent virologists said this needs to be taken seriously. It was before it hit U.S. Soil. It wasn't until weeks after the first person died that the president started becoming more serious. How can we change that in the future? They knew in January this was coming. Wait one second, whoopi. How can he change this going forward? There's a lot of anger and a lot of frustration and a lot of fear with -- I would say the great swath of the American public, and I don't disagree with you that this administration at this point -- to say they're going to have a lot of answering to do with the slow response is putting it extremely mildly, but what can we learn from this just as citizens in the united States? Clearly if there's one thing we've learned, we cannot trust the government to look out for us in a situation like this. And that's the thing, and we could sit here and blame China until we're blue in the face, but how is that going to help us right now? The fact of the matter is that we have -- we have just passed a thousand Americans who have died of coronavirus. Our hospitals are hugely overwhelmed. There is this invisible and silent killer amongst us, and we need to address it now. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.