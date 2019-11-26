Transcript for LL Cool J on the confidence it took to debut his first album over 30 years ago

Your first album debuted 34 years ago and when you were growing up in queens you were a fan of the early days of hip-hop. No question. What gave you the idea and the confidence to be able to do it yourself and go out there because so many people can't take that step. For me it's feeling invisible. If you grow up in the city or any tough environment, you kind of feel invisible. That was a little later. 00 I was doing all right there. It was a long night. Yeah, yeah, see video of that night. But when you grow up you feel invisible and you want your voice to be heard. I think the whole thing here is about everybody wants their voice to be heard and when you get to the raw fundamentals of it, that's what it was about. It wasn't about trying to be -- the fame was a part of the it wasn't about money, it wasn't because, oh, I want to be on the cover of "Forbes" or something. It was really like, Yo, I want my voice to be heard. I feel invible, I feel like a nobody and I want to be somebody to somebody. That's why -- They heard you. That's very true what you're saying. It's like listen to me, look at me, I'm here. Yeah. You haven't been here in six years as whoopi said. So much has happened in six years. I mean, I can't even begin. One of the things that's there's some criticism about misogyny in rap music. Right. We've heard that. We talk about it all the time. So you said -- this is your quote. How do we look back and rewrite America's history. You can't. Are we going to erase all the music? So is there anything to be done about this whole situation? Are you seeing it in any new way? Tell us. I got to tell you, the real answer is that art is art and that you really do not have to listen. You really don't. It is of course. Because you look at the sculpture of David, right, there are people that are offended by nudity. It's in the middle of Florence. Yeah. Should we throw a tarp over it? I mean, people, like, at the end of the day I'm not suggesting that people don't have a right to feel a certain way about certain lyrics because that's okay. You have that right and you have the right to raise your children the way you want, to instill the values in your family that you wish to instill in your family. That being said, you have to give the artists the right to say what they want and you have the right to be offended or not or appreciated, especially in this country, right? That's really what it's all about, right? It's the idea that, hey, say what you want -- follow the laws but say what you want, create how you want and we'll take it from there in terms of judgment. So you play special agent Sam Hannah on -- Very special, very special. Which is now in its 11th season. Yes. Very good. You recently celebrated your 250th episode. Yeah. It's a hit. It's a hit. Amen. I'm grateful. One of the biggest shows in America. It's in all the crossword puzzles too. That's funny. I didn't know that. Why do you think your fans have connected to the show for such a long time? If I really knew it would be so much bigger. I think what it's really about is that we still care. I don't get up and just phone it in. I still care. I still have an active teacher on the job. I still pay attention and care about what happens. A lot of times we can get jaded but when you come from where I come from, when you know about tapping the 40 and standing on the corner and you get to the show, you know how to -- you know what I'm saying? You understand? I need to make the most of this, you know what I mean? We got it. So that's what I do. Okay, so every time our show does some kind of look in the past and highlight reel you're on it and this show is 1,000 years old. There was one moment in the show in 2010 where the conversation somehow turned to your fitness regime and to demonstrate this, this happened. It's only 100 pounds. You need a woman. 170 some -- yeah, do joy. Look ma, no hands. That's great. I'm actually lighter now than I was then but you're older. I'm not as strong. I'm not as strong. I might drop you or something. Yeah, yeah, I might drop you. It gave me a chance to show the audience that I actually have legs. You definitely have legs. You definitely have legs. You definitely have legs. Yes but we're not showing people what she does with them. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Ll, come back any time. Thank you very much. It's good to see you here. Don't wait six years. The next time I come back I'll have to lift you up. I'll have to lose more It's all right. Eat all the bagels you want. "NCIS: Los Angeles" airs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.