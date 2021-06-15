Now Playing: GOP condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about masks

Now Playing: Pair of golden retrievers eat cicadas gobble down cicadas

Now Playing: Adorable dog attempts to howl like a siren

Now Playing: At least 4 dead in latest Chicago mass shooting

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden on the way to Geneva for showdown with Putin

Now Playing: Disneyland welcomes non-California residents as the state loosens restrictions

Now Playing: Duck family visits Brooklyn bagel shop

Now Playing: Sunken boats in Arizona's Lake Powell emerge due to megadrought

Now Playing: Judge dismisses lawsuit by Texas hospital employees over vaccine mandate

Now Playing: FBI investigating in-flight confrontation with off-duty Delta flight attendant

Now Playing: Texans asked to conserve energy amid heat wave

Now Playing: Illinois chemical plant fire threatens nearby river

Now Playing: Video shows police tackling, kneeing teen over alleged vaping ban

Now Playing: Police investigate deadly shooting over mask

Now Playing: Wildfires and record-breaking heat hit parts of the Western US

Now Playing: Cashier fatally shot in alleged mask dispute

Now Playing: President Biden prepares for meeting with Putin

Now Playing: California lifts COVID restrictions