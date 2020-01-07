Transcript for Mark Cuban on voting Biden and why he didn't run for president himself

Our next guest is one of the people we actually think is pretty terrific around here, and we probably wouldn't mind him being in the white house if he decides to run. He's also the owner of the Dallas mavericks and the star -- one of the stars of four-time Emmy award-winning show, "Shark tank." Please welcome mark Cuban. Good morning, mark Cuban. Good morning, guys. Good morning. So we had Jill Biden on yesterday, and somebody just said that you -- you endorsed Joe. What made you decide to do that? I think Joe has got the qualities that this country needs right now. I mean, he's got -- he has humility. He has compassion. He believes in science. He's had experience in government that leads him to want to bring in the best people as opposed to sycophants. It's just qualities that he has that I think will create a change that we truly need in this country. Excellent. Meghan? Well, mark, we hear that up until recently you were seriously considering running for president in 2020. You hired your own pollster. I was surprised you didn't run. I thought you were going to. What made you decide against it? My family. Plain and sip. I was three kids, 10, 13 and 16 we took a family vote at the dinner table and I lost 4-1. When you have kids that young, and given just the nastiness of politics these days, I just couldn't do it. I couldn't do it to them. Wow. Well, mark, according to an analysis done by Goldman Sachs, a national mask mandate coming from the president would save the U.S. Economy $1 trillion. So not only is wearing a mask smart public health policy, it's good business. Yet the president refuses to wear a mask, and vice president pence was in your state listening to a choir of 100 maskless singers recently. I mean, it just looked like one big covid -- Yeah. -- Concert to me. Yeah. Now isn't this Republican administration supposed to be all about a strong economy? Yeah, but you know what? Honestly, sunny, I think they're coming around. I agree there are challenges and the leadership isn't there, and the deficit in terms of focus on science and listening to our doctors and scientists who understand what's going on, but to your point, because specificry because of the economics, you're starting to see the governor of the state of Texas really have second thoughts on reopening, and rolling things back because the number of cases is escalating, and I get a daily report from the mayor in Dallas that's available to everybody. We had 20 deaths yesterday. 20, and our icu utilization is up past 70%. So the challenges really are going to be significant, and I think that Republicans, all sides are coming to the realization that masks among other things are going to be important to not only save you, but to saving the economy. So, mark, you're going to vote for Biden, you said. Right. I'm happy to hear that. Donald was the first person to say that you should run for president back in the day. That's interesting. Yep. And -- but you still insist that you are going to vote for Republicans down the line, As of now, yes. I'll tell you why, joy. Okay. I'm not done yet. Hold on. Hold on a second because I just want to say, you and I both know that it's not about trump. It's about trumpism. Am I right? Right. It's about trumpism. The Republican leadership has been covering -- covering up -- they have been covering up for trump for almost four years now in my opinion. They have not lived up to their oath in the constitution. You would agree with that? Absolutely. Why would you vote for them? I'm about to tell you. Because to me, we're in a very unique time particularly economically. There's uncertainty about how to bring the economy back. We have 40 million plus people who have filed for unemployment. We really don't know what's going to happen going forward, if we're going to have to close down businesses again. And when I look at the democratic response to dealing with the economy, they're using a lot of traditional democratic methods, right? They don't have a unique solution to a unique problem. That concerns me. So when I said that I would vote down ticket for Republicans, what I qualified that with is as of now. And I'm talking to the Biden campaign. If I can get them to take the necessary steps to support the economy, because I don't want to see us go into a depression, whether it's Republicans or Democrats because they're doing things the way they've always done them. If I see unique policy responses to the economic issues as well as the societal issues, then I'll change my mind and I won't vote straight Republican down ticket. It's just traditional economic programs and that's not going to get it done. All right, mark. More with mark Cuban when we

