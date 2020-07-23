Transcript for Mary Trump addresses motive behind tell-all book ‘Too Much and Never Enough’

He -- I know you know whose brother your uncle Robert tried to stop this book from being published because of an nda that you signed which is also a whole other story in the book after a financial settlement with the family. You say he's always been a terrified little boy. In this case, in these days, what is he so terrified of? Donald? Yeah. I mean, I think he's -- again, I wouldn't say it's conscious, but very deep down, he's terrified of being revealed not to be any of the things he claims to be or believes himself to be, you know, the best, the greatest, the smartest, the man who knows more than everybody else, the self-made man and the incredible success. Mary, thank you for doing the thank you for doing the book. I just want to say thank you very much for us, and so let me ask you this question. We rarely hear anything about Donald's childhood. Your book is a revelation, and after reading the book, I can understand why you call the trumps a malignantly dysfunctional family. Yeah. I'm curious. Do you see this in the new generation with junior and Eric and ivanka and Jared and all that crowd? Yeah, honestly I can't speak to that with any more authority than anybody else. My cousins are much younger than I am. Donnie's 12 years younger. Ivanka's 16 years younger, et cetera. So I didn't even grow up with them. You know, we overlapped a little bit, but we essentially belong to two different generations of grandchildren. Mary, the book is fantastic, but what I gleaned from it is that it seems like the Donald Trump that we see was formed by the influence that his father Fred trump had on him. And you call Fred a high functioning sociopath that really destroyed Donald. How so? Well, it started very early when Donald was around 2 1/2 years old which is an extremely crucial period in a child's development, my grandmother became very ill, and for about a year, was in a hospital and was essentially unavailable to her children, and, you know, on some level, Donald for whom she was his main caretaker and source of love and human contact, probably felt abandoned. It certainly wasn't her fault, but my grandfather who had no use for children, did not step in, and did not provide Donald with the affection and caring and mirroring that he would have needed in order to survive after my grandmother's absence. In conjunction with that, we had my dad who was 7 1/2 years older, did not live up to their father's expectations. Fred trump wanted his namesake, his heir apparent to be a killer, a tough guy, and my dad was a kind, sensitive man who couldn't handle the criticism or the pressure. Donald learned a very deep lesson from that and it was essentially don't be anything like Freddie. If you are anything like Freddie, you're going to get dismantled and it's not going to end well for you. So Donald took on the persona of the killer, the tough guy, you know, the person who was willing to do anything to win because in our family, you know, my grandfather treated everything as a zero sum game. If you weren't winning, you were losing. Miss trump, it's Meghan. Look. I think I made it clear to your publishers I don't like books like this. I don't like family tell all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power because I -- they're told from the one side, and often the subjects are villainized to the point that I don't actually end up believing the stuff written. There have been books written about my family told from an askewed perspective, but I don't think it's that legitimate. What do you say to people like me who think this is just a great way for you to get a paycheck right now? Well, you're entirely entitled to your opinion. I think if you read the book, you see that I bring to the story my very deep experience within the family. I'm not some stranger writing it. I'm his niece. But you're not close you have in with the family where you say you have any relationship with ivanka. I think the last thing I understand is you did end up going to her wedding, but you thought you were only invited as a courtesy. I know in my family, and my family is clearly nothing like the trumps, but the people who were close, I certainly have extended family who I don't interact with, or certainly only interact with at funerals and things like that. So I don't think people like that would know the inner workings of my immediate family dynamic in the way that you present it. Well, I would love to answer your question. I am not extended family. Donald is my dad's younger brother, and my cousins, Donald's children are completely irrelevant to the story I was telling which is in my view, the foundational narrative about my family and how Donald became the person he is. If I had wanted some measure of revenge, if I had wanted to cash in as you say, I would have done this ten years ago when Donald was still a very public figure and it wouldn't have -- I would not have been taking the risk that I'm taking. We've all seen how whistle-blowers fare in this administration. So I would much have preferred not to do this, but I felt it was extremely important that the American people have all of the information they need in order to make an informed decision. But you weren't concerned enough to not go to the white house and have dinner with him. I think this is the part I don't understand. Your brother says it's bad, and you went and had dinner with him on the taxpayer dime. You have a complicated relationship with him in this family that I don't understand, and I understand now you're saying it's important now and that's all well and good, but I think if you were close to that family, you would probably know your cousins don junior and ivanka on a level that you clearly don't. I'm not entirely sure where you are so focused on my cousins who again are so much younger than I am. So I guess what I would say -- first of all, I did not go to the white house on the taxpayer dime. That's a quite absurd thing to say, but families are extremely complicated. You know, the administration was at that point less than four months old. I was going there for my aunt's birthday, you know, not to take advantage of Donald's position, and I think to focus on these things is to take away from the actually important things I write about in the book.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.