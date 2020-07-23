Transcript for Mary Trump: President Trump is ‘insecure across many dimensions’

Sunny? Okay. Mary, also Donald Trump has the support of the evangelical community and Jerry Falwell Jr., and other prominent white evangelicals, but you quote your aunt Maryanne as a devote catholic as saying, the only time Donald went to church is when the cameras were there. It's mind-boggling. He has no principles, none. That's what your aunt said. Now how religious a man do you think Donald Trump really is? How important is religion to him? I think it has no importance to him whatsoever. I never saw any evidence of that growing up, and, you know, that's fine, but it's not okay when you pretend otherwise and convince people that you are something you're not. So Mary, one of the things that I found fascinating in the book is you talk about your grandmother, someone we really don't hear anything about in terms of Donald's mom, and you seemed close to the end of the book, very surprised when she sort of turned on you when you were trying to explain that you and your brother were trying to explore ways to, you know, become part of the legacy that your grandfather left. Yeah. Can you tell me why you were so surprised by that? My grandmother and I were very close when my grandfather died. We actually -- after my father died in 1981, we didn't speak for a couple of years, you know, it was a very traumatic time. I was in boarding school, and then I was in college, but when I Grau up a little bit, I made a concerted effort starting when I was in grad school at Columbia in the early '90s. I made a concerted effort to create a bond with her, and over the next few years we spent a lot of time together, and I really believed that she loved me, and I loved her. So it was breathtaking and just beyond distressing honestly when she said to me, you know, when she found out that I wasn't actually happy about the fact that I had been completely disinherited by my grandfather, when she said to me that when my father died, he was worth a whole lot of nothing. As if that were one, a justification as to why I had been disinherited, but two, the sum total of who he was. He didn't have money so therefore he was worth nothing, and she was talking about her son who died at the age of 42. So sad. Mary, you say that Maryanne, your aunt Maryanne did homework for Donald, also that he paid a friend to take the sats for him. Now the white house of course, denies this, but do you think that's -- do you think there's something about his background that makes him so insecure about the -- about his intellectual abilities? He keeps bragging about this cognitive test that he passed the other day. It's not a test of intelligence. It basically is a test to see if you are, you know, if you are Yeah. He threatens to sue anyone who exposes his high school why is he so insecure about his intellectual abilities. I want to apologize. I thought your question was going in a different direction earlier. I want to apologize. It's fine. In terms of his intellectual -- he's insecure across many dimensions honestly, but it starts because, you know, he had my dad as an example, right? My father, in addition to being kind and generous which, you know, were not valued traits in the family, he was also accomplished. He did rotc in college and was a second lieutenant in the air National Guard, and he on his own, during college he got his private and professional pilots licenses and flew for twa at the dawn of the jet age in the early '60s, and yet he was still reviled, humiliated and dismantled by their father. So, you know, Donald knew on some level that he couldn't possibly stack up against my dad, and but knew also that if he didn't at least pretend to, he could suffer the same fate. Wow. Mary, thank you so much for coming. This book is really -- it's hard to read, but probably very necessary. The book is "Too much and never enough." It's out now, and we will be

