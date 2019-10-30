-
Now Playing: Mary Wilson's second chance 'DWTS' dance
-
Now Playing: Diego Boneta on his first reality show appearance, singing Luis Miguel
-
Now Playing: 'Queer Eye' Bobby Berk's 3 simply holiday hacks
-
Now Playing: Mary Wilson on breaking glass ceilings in music
-
Now Playing: Why 'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk cried during filming in Japan
-
Now Playing: The problem with the 'Joker' stairs in the Bronx
-
Now Playing: ‘Bud Light guy’ scores tickets to World Series Game 6
-
Now Playing: Toddler's Big Bird costume wins Halloween
-
Now Playing: Going down under to explore New Zealand
-
Now Playing: John Cena makes donation to Los Angeles Fire Department for First Responders Day
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift to be named Artist of the Decade
-
Now Playing: Emilia Clarke on her ‘Game of Thrones’ character becoming a Halloween favorite
-
Now Playing: Actor, comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart opens up on recovery from car crash
-
Now Playing: Nationals' win forces World Series to a Game 7
-
Now Playing: NCAA to allow athletes to profit from likenesses
-
Now Playing: Kristene Chapa opens up about attack that killed girlfriend
-
Now Playing: Sunny Hostin is giving voice to the voiceless
-
Now Playing: Henry Golding and Paul Feig's blockbuster sequels to ‘Last Christmas’
-
Now Playing: ‘Dominicana’ author Angie Cruz talks being inspired by her mother