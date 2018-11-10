Transcript for Melania Trump weighs in on 'Me Too' movement

So, the first lady just sat down for her first TV interview with ABC news anchor Tom llamas, and one of the many topics they hit on were women who make sexual assault claims. Take a look. I support the women and they need to be heard. We need to support them, and also men, not just women. We need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody I was, you know, sexually assaulted or you did that to me or -- because sometimes the media goes too far and, um, the way they portray some stories, it's not correct. It's not right. So, the message -- is the message that it's the media's fault? What is the message? I don't know what that piece of it is, this media piece, but I will say this. You know, back in the day, I would say maybe 40, 50 years ago, it was very difficult for women to bring sexual assault cases because the law was different. There was this British jurist, Matthew hale, who said rape was the only crime where you needed more than a woman's word. In the law for any crime, a person's testimony is enough. After 40 years we've finally changed the law. We finally said a woman's word is enough. I've taken many cases to trial with just a woman's word. And now you have the first lady of the United States telling women everywhere your word is not enough. I think it does so much damage, and quite frankly, that isn't the law. Sunny, what she said -- You don't need corroboration. There's no winning in this situation. Not when you say something that's wrong. I watch the Sunday shows every Sunday and Tawana Burke who was the activist who started the #me too movement, she was interviewed with chuck Todd and I was watching it with my husband and I thought it was so interesting. When she said, quote, when we say believe survivors, it's not believe them without investigation. Believe them with investigation. Can we start that people do not often lie about the pain of sexual violence. She's also not saying believe survivors. This is her quote, it's not believe them out investigation. Believe them with interrogation. There's a lot of gray in this issue with a lot of this and I believe in the constitution. I believe in due process. I do believe in the presumption of innocence over guilt. What's being brought into play here is the presumption that I need to believe guilty over innocence which is something that's protected by the constitution. Also, this woman, she has an Orange horse in the race, and her Orange horse has been accused credibly by at least 17 women. This is also the same woman that in the midst of what happened in Puerto Rico wore a jacket that said I really don't care, do you? When she threw down that gauntlet, I've chosen not to care about anything she says from now on. This is an important topic that needs to be discussed and I agree with everything you just said, but she is not the woman to say anything to me or any other woman about me too, time's up, black lives matter. I'm not listening to her about anything she has to say. She answers that question, I think, in the interview about why she wore that jacket. I really don't care. Do you? I really don't care. I love you. I don't care what she has to say. I don't care. I'm all for every single woman needs to be heard because more often than not women are correct, but sunny, you are insinuating that evidence doesn't matter, and as a lawyer, evidence should always matter -- Testimony is evidence. You don't need corroborating evidence. You don't need a rape kit. You don't need witnesses because oftentimes, guess what, there are no witnesses during rape. When you're talking about evidence, testimonial evidence is the very best in the system. Have you ever known someone to be falsely accused of something? I will say between 2% and 8% of rape alleged accusations -- I want to jump into this real quick. Even saying for me the constitution is a really big thing for me. I have a copy of it in my living room framed. It's very nuclear for Abby and I to sit here and push back because all of a sudden everyone is going to say you're somehow okay with assault, you're somehow okay with rape and by the way, I echo what you say about Melania trump. I was saying backstage ever since she wore that jacket -- It was to the detainment centers. I was always on her side, always gave her a lot of runway. That did it for me too. I 100% agree that it's one of the most tone deaf things any first lady would have done. I said on here that if Mrs. Obama would have done that my head would have exploded on TV, hands down. To this day she has a lot to answer for with that as well. I agree it's the wrong messenger but that doesn't mean it isn't

