Michael Avenatti on Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen

More
Avenatti joins "The View" to discuss the latest headlines on Cohen.
8:14 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Avenatti on Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57014881,"title":"Michael Avenatti on Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen","duration":"8:14","description":"Avenatti joins \"The View\" to discuss the latest headlines on Cohen.","url":"/theview/video/michael-avenatti-trumps-attorney-michael-cohen-57014881","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.