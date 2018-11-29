Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

More
The president's former personal attorney secures a new plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller in Trump-Russia probe -- "The View" co-hosts react.
5:27 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59500107,"title":"Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress","duration":"5:27","description":"The president's former personal attorney secures a new plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller in Trump-Russia probe -- \"The View\" co-hosts react.","url":"/theview/video/michael-cohen-pleads-guilty-lying-congress-59500107","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.