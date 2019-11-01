Transcript for Michael Cohen to testify before Congress

So trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, says he's ready to spill the tea to Democrats in congress and to all of America about how -- Now you know why she came out dancing. He's going to talk about how individual one -- you know who that is -- directed hush money payments to stormy Daniels and Karen Mcdougal and also what he knew about trump tower in Moscow and plenty of other dish. Here's how -- you know when trump found out, this is how he reacted to the news. There's some big news about Michael Cohen. He's agreed to testify before the house Democrats next month. What do you think of that? Are you worried? I'm not worried about it at all, no. No, not at all, nothing, no, he's not worried. But he pursed his lips. He went --. That's his tell, right? He's worried. He doesn't want to be -- the last thing that president trump wants to be embarrassed in public. Look, get the popcorn out. This is going to be entertaining. Twitter is going to go wild. Anyone who cannot stand the president is going to define him as a hero. Let's not forget who Michael Cohen is. A year people people hated this guy. He was the fixer for the trump family for over a decade. He once said he would take a bullet for trump. That's why he's going to jail. I don't think we're going to find anything new. Nothing new but you might find more evidence if he has tapes. I think we're going to get an indication of what he's told Mueller. You know, that's the important thing. A lot of times these congressional hearings can turn into political theatre and be very entertaining. I think you're right, I think it's going to be a popcorn moment. We need caramel corn, butter popcorn, skinny popcorn. We need everything. I think the Democrats and Republicans -- I was thing borscht and blintz myself. I just got that, sorry. That 11-hour hearing on Hillary Clinton, you know, sometimes theatre can go bad, right? So it's going to be serious. It's a serious issue. He's out for himself, don't forget, Michael Cohen is out to save himself and his reputation. Anyone saying that this guy is the new hero he cares about Michael Cohen more than anything else. He's got veracity problems because he's lied before under oath. I think he's pled guilty and he's going to get three years in prison so he's clearly trying to get a deal so people may not believe him. They may believe him but we're going to get some pretty juicy tidbits from him. I believed from the very beginning the campaign violations, the payments, the hush payments to the porn star -- to stormy Daniels. I don't want to call her a porn star -- and also to the playmate. She is a porn star. She shouts it from the rooftops. The girl loves being a porn star. And why are they always a star? Why isn't she a porn actress? They have names. They are always a star. You're right. I never thought about that before. I'm curious from you as the expert though -- I think that information is going to be very important. How much will we get from it though because Elijah Cummings says he's going to work with Mueller on this. They already did 70 hours of testimony. I can't imagine doing anything for 70 hours, let alone talking about one experience. You're the prosecutor. That seems like a lot of time for me. We don't know what we don't know as we all have said before but if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck. We'll probably get some information. Will it be the damning trump is impeached moment, probably not. I honestly think Michael Cohen was a jackass from day one and I continue to think he's a jackass. I don't know what he could probably say to change that. Here's the thing though, he's Donald Trump's jackass. That's what I was going to say. Donald Trump's jackass from over a decade. Sorry, apparently you're not allowed to say that, Ana. I just got it in my ear. No more jackass. Why? The guy seems shady. I'm sorry, don't censor us over what we're allowed to say about a guy like Michael Cohen who's about to rot in jail. I can blame trump, listen -- No, because he's been charged for more than just what he did with president trump, right? He's been charged for tax fraud. You think Michael Cohen was this upstanding guy who all of a sudden turned shady because he's trying to save his own skin? Did you not hear what I said at the beginning of the segment? I think I was clear about how I feel about Michael Cohen. I think he was involved in his own shady business beyond that. But you know, can I just -- Look, in every single case in politics and in life, the people around you are a very accurate reflection of the principal. You know this from your dad. You know this from your dad. Michael Cohen is an accurate reflection of Donald Trump, a braggadocious, shady person, willing to bend the rules, willing to do unethical things. Let me bring up watergate here for a second because to me he's the John Dean of the watergate hearings. Some of you don't remember that, but John Dean basically worked for Nixon -- there he is -- and he came out and said there is a cancer in the white house, okay? They said to him, why should we believe you? And he said, well, I'm just telling you my truth, and that was not good enough. Now they interview a guy named Alexander Butterfield and Alexander Butterfield lets it slip that the white house is wired. Oh, there are tapes? They all get excited. They get the tapes. That's the end of Nixon. Now, this guy, Michael Cohen, whether you like him or you think he's a sleaze, I don't really care about that. What I care about is if he has got the goods and I think he's got the goods. Because remember, remember the tape that we already heard where he is discussing paying stormy Daniels -- Karen Mcdougal rather with that guy pecker from the enquirer. He has that on tape. He's made several tapes. Apparently he taped many, many meetings, hours and hours of meetings with Donald Trump. This is why I'm having borsch. When they raided his office, he had all these -- I think I've been teased many times before on this show as well that this is it, this is the end of it, we got trump, he's in jail, it's over. It's not over until it's over. That's what my husband says and we'll be right back with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.