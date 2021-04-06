Mike Pence preparing for 2024 run?

More
With the former vice president potentially looking into a presidential run, "The View" co-hosts weigh in on him saying he may never “see eye to eye” with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 riots.
5:13 | 06/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mike Pence preparing for 2024 run?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:13","description":"With the former vice president potentially looking into a presidential run, \"The View\" co-hosts weigh in on him saying he may never “see eye to eye” with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 riots.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"78090169","title":"Mike Pence preparing for 2024 run?","url":"/theview/video/mike-pence-preparing-2024-run-78090169"}