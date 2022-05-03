Minnie Driver on new memoir ‘Managing Expectations’ and Roe V. Wade overturn draft

On "The View," the actress weighs in on the leaked Supreme Court draft, looks back on her "Good Will Hunting" audition and shares how the words "difficult" or "diva" are weaponized against actresses.

