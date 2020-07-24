Transcript for Mitch McConnell is ‘everything that is wrong with Washington’: Amy McGrath

Let's get right to this same me. Why are you the person to take Mitch McConnell out and represent the state a Kentucky why are you the best person. While I'm a patriot you love my country and my whole life has been about public service and I think now more than ever. We need people to go into public circus here you are doing it for the right reasons who you are not going to be just representing special interest. They'll wealthiest 1%. There and going in it for their own political power and that is Mitch McConnell I mean when you think everything that is wrong. With Washington. And everything that is wrong with our system and so many people are higher. They are tired of a dysfunctional system that is not working so many people in Kentucky are hurting and they want change. And you know we just need people from all walks of life. But to change our democracy and to make sure that we get highs like senator senate majority leader outs. Because the system is not working and he literally is the swampy built it and look where it's gotten us right now I mean I think that's one of the biggest reasons we gotta get rid. Oh and nobody wants Mitch McConnell. Out of offers more than me I don't think. But nobody's been able to one season for the last 35 years. The guys that that is so I what's the secret to his tenacity what is the what is it. That he has his approval numbers are always terrible they're worse than Donald Trump's so why he can keep winning is what I'd like to now. Well he has tremendous support from special interest groups they basically own him and he's always been able CU's. Very partisan attacks he's always been needles you. I'm not raise a ton of money and he has no problems you know going very very low in his campaigns. And you know what I do believe. My fellow Kentucky ends are ready for change me they are tired that's why his approval rating is so low we a lot of problems Kentucky we have. The highest cancer rates in the country's highest rates of diabetes some of the lowest reaches a country. With corona virus is just. You know it's it's it's devastating not only for the country but here in Kentucky over 40%. Of 210 -- have somehow in the last few months filed for unemployment. I here we are being hit hard and people are saying hey. Booker around things are not getting any better this man has been on off aspect 35 years and about that 35 years. You know nobody should be at hospice that long. And that I just believe that people want change and that's not rhetoric looting to say. It's a lot of people recognize that things are not getting done we're not moving in the right direction and we have to tackle things like health care. Have to tackle things like good paying jobs and we have to tackle things like our racial equality and these are all the things that I want to work on. The Tenet collier trying to unseat perhaps. The master campaign Aaron and deep red state that loves trump and have been sent to Democrats the senate since 1990 Taylor. And he didn't when your primary in a landslide it was actually far from that it was incredibly tight race between you and progressive. Charles book are who'd been endorsed by Bernie Elizabeth Warren an ASE. Did I give you pies and if that I he is such a horrible swamp creature shouldn't this campaign be easier for you right now. You know what my methods has always been about we have got elect leaders that our country about their political party. We have got to elect leaders that put our country and in my case Kentucky. Above the partisanship. And and get things done. You know and that that I think is the masses that really resonates here that's what I'm all out you know I I served in the Marine Corps. I was an independent for many years I don't look at everything grew a political ends I would look at things through the lens of being a wife and her mom. And United States marine my husband's a lifelong Republican I'm a Democrat that's America. We have got to get back to this we have got to get back to this idea that we can elect leaders who come together and want to get things done. But also stand up for what's right. And that's why I always say you know how I'll stand up to any president whether or he or she someday. Where's the rangers' new York New Jersey to do what's right for Kentucky. Or when it comes to the constitution United States and I'll work with any. To do what's right and to move hostile. And I do believe that people really want that right now and that by the way. Is the opposite and it's a cop. If you think about what Mitch McConnell really stands for it is all about his party is all about his power the principles or are on you'll change the principles when it. When it suits him that's not what I'm about and I think people need that right now we need that leadership in this country. Lieutenant colonel you tell what some push back this summer in the wake of protests. Over the police killing first responder Rihanna Taylor who was shot and killed by cops who used a no knock warrant while. Breaking down the door of her Louisville, Kentucky home while she was sleeping. Now you were criticized for not attending the early. Protests and for making no mention of the incident in a campaign ad he put out. There are still no arrests or charges against the officers who killed Rihanna Taylor. Do you regret not doing more to bring about justice in her case. No the death embryonic Taylor was an absolute tragedy and my. I have been demonstrations and moral sources around Kentucky. Meant dealing with her Japanese. Our racial injustice that we've seen what people happen demonstrating all around the country amen talking about I think in this case the investigation is still on ongoing. And out my personal feeling is that it's gone on too long. I mean I think that the attorney general here. Should. Released this at this point so I would like to see that happen so that justice can be done you know in this case. Lieutenant colonel let's talk about the corona virus because Kentucky is in very bad shape like many parts of the country. Now Mitch McConnell is working on the next stimulus bill. But when he was asked for it if it would be ready by next week when benefits are back to expire. He left. Tell me something what's so funny about that. It's terrible. And you know this this is a pattern with senator McConnell in anti you'd legislate its by emergency. Basically and it OT here's a man who if you think about his response to corona virus from a very very beginning it's been. Back. First of all he has the highest level of clearance. Almost any member of congress. And when the first time he even told our. I'll tell you when it wasn't until a stock market crashed. And then as things progress. He allowed an administration. To basically have mixed messages. To Clady threat down. Even for the crime virus hit he was trying to cut funding for the pandemic. Portion of the Center for Disease Control national institute of health. Pour. Years he was trying to do that and then when it comes to the emergency relief bills what does he champion. Each champions. 500 billion dollar slush funds for corporations with no. Accountability whatsoever and at the same time then when it comes to funding that we all. Work to keep the stayed afloat to keep social workers have their jobs firefighters police officers. What happens. AFC east as well the state and local governments ought to consider bankruptcy. I mean this is this is just not completely give business it's not what we should be doing right now and currently with this current bill. You know he he's had all this time. To work on this we knew it was going to be a problem back in April may June. Any you just had no urgency. And now all of a sudden you know we got all of these benefits and big and he are really hurting. It's just it's pathetic.

