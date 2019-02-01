Transcript for Mitt Romney op-ed slams Trump's character

So, just before Mitt Romney gets sworn in tomorrow in the senate, he wrote a scathing op-ed against you-know-who saying he's proven that he doesn't have the character to lead as president and promising that as senator he will call you-know-who out for any racist, sexist, or anti-immigration action. My question is, Mitt, why did you accept the guy's endorsement when you were running for senate if that's how you felt? Not only that, but after the "Access Hollywood" tape, he was quoted as vile degradations demean our wives and daughters and corrupt America's face to the wall -- to the world. Then after trump won he was at the white house I believe begging for a job as secretary of state, groveling. I don't trust this but I hope he has found his true self and will be a good senator. But trump is saying he's like flake. Flake is on his way out. Romney, do the right thing. I don't believe Romney. I think he's such a shape shifting if you think about it. I think he's a shape shifter. I think we're all in agreement. That'because, you know, he comes out against the affordable care act when it was based on the very health plan that was in effect that he did when he was governor in Massachusetts. Like you said, he meets -- he talks eight months earlier about how trump is a con man and he's a fraud, but yet he's eating at John George, a fancy French restaurant, frog legs with trump trying to become secretary of state. That's not uncomfortable at all, his face. Trying to become secretary of state. I love this photo so much. It's like his soul is -- It's like -- Help me! Help me, you guys. Trump looks really like the devil. He does. He looks like -- Oh, no, it's the greatest -- I tweeted this photo a lot. Beyond that, what's fascinating about the dynamics of this is that his niece, Ron Na Mcdaniel, is the GOP chairwoman. She tweeted out today, POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the mainstream media and Democrats 24/7 for an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack as their first act -- that's Romney on Romney crime. You do not attack people you're related to no matter what happens. What's really going to be interesting is what happens with the GOP chair and the RNC. What do you remember? What if you're related to a murderer? What are you talking about? My dad could have murdered somebody in cold blood and I would have said it doesn't matter. My dad said point blank to me I'm running to be basically the anti-Trump. We're losing a lot of adults in the room. I chuckled for the past year every time I saw a trump endorsement. Romney is going to be about Romney every single time. I would not be surprised if in a year he's thinking about running against trump. Mark my words. Please, I don't want to do this anymore. That's the worst idea. That's the worst idea. We remember -- Wait, go ahead. We remember Mitt Romney as Mr. 47%, at least I remember Mitt Romney as Mr. 47%. What did he say about us, something about us? If that's what you're offended about, that's what you get with trump. Warning, warning, warning, when Mitt Romney is hitler you end up with trump. 47% is not the worst comment ever and I still defend it. He called it a sharp tongued woman. Whatever. I'm a sharp tongued woman. That's not shade. But the other thing -- So what? We have to remember about Mitt Romney, as you mentioned, he is for himself. He's a shape shifter. He says and does what he needs to do for self-preservation. I don't think he has a real moral center. I hope everyone sees through it. I've known him for years and years and I've seen him play this playbook. I hope for the best. He's given everyone reason not to trust his ideology and I do think running for president and losing and if you watched the Mitt documentary, he says when you run for president and you lose, you're a loser. Contrary, my father is not a loser and never has been. This is him trying to make some weird comeback in one way or another. I don't think you're going to be able to reinvent yourself in the same way now than you did post trump. It's a totally different ball of wax. I'll give him this much, compared to trump he seems incredibly smart. That's a big one for me to say that. At least you know who trump is. After trump comes in and starts his craziness we say he wasn't that bad. Joy, you love authenticity. You love that Meghan's real. Happy new year. Trump says what he's thinking. I'm what you call a pragmatic Progressive. That's your next book title. I will not buy inauthenticity. Mitt Romney -- It should go for Democrats as well. I agree, but he is inauthentic -- There's a lot of Democrats doing a lot of weird stuff. Hold up!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.