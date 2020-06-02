Transcript for Mitt Romney votes against party

So yesterday Mitt Romney made sure that you-know-who will go down in history as the first impeached president who did not get a unanimous acquittal from his own party. He said the oath he swore to god made him cast the lone Republican vote against him. Take a look. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the president, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced. Corrupting an election to keep one's self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine. I'm aware there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters I will be vehemently denounced. He's right and Republicans have already gone on the attack. Junior tweeted that he should be expelled from the party. Is it a school? Go to detention. You're expelled. You're out. His dad is expected to come for Romney at a noon press conference. And you know, how is this going to impact his future? 'Cause I have to say, he is his father's son. You always want -- you want to see a shining moment and you know, George, his dad, first supported after the Vietnam war but after a 1965 trip there he felt he had been brainwashed and said so outloud. He openly opposed the war and also stood in front of the convention that nominated Barry Goldwater and decried the party's turn towards extremism. All of these, of course, have affected him and now his kid, who, you know, people call him the flip-flopper. He goes this way, that way, a lot of stuff, you know, he's standing for the country and not for the party. I have to say, you know, he and I are probably never ever going to agree and every time I say something nice about him, it freaks him out. I'm just saying, I'm, you know, I'm glad someone from that side stood up and said, you know, this is not right. I don't think this is right. So thank you. Thank you. I may have to take back every joke I ever made about Romney. This is going to -- and talking about the son is like the father, that's junior, just like his father, Donald Jr. Genetics plays a big part in politics, apparently. Also trump already attacked his religion at a prayer breakfast. I mean, he's so creative. And watch for the retaliation now. I'm expecting trump will be nuking Utah. Just watch. Because now he's on the attack against anybody, anybody who said anything against his -- That's not a good sign. Susan Collins thought he learned his lesson, that he would never do anything again. I don't know if anybody is looking at the news but he just pulled from New York, a global entry from New York, because he says it's a sanctuary city. It's just unbelievable. What I found -- Nobody flies into another sanctuary city? This is the only one? I'm sure California is next, right, because he's vindictive. Go ahead. What I found interesting, what spoke to me because people know that I'm a person of faith as well and some people would disagree with mixing politics and faith but he leaned on that and he said -- Who did? Mitt Romney. I thought you meant trump. No, no. Even though he does say that he's a person of faith. I'm not questioning his faith, but Mitt Romney said that he leaned on his faith and in looking at it through that lens, which is his lens, he could find no other vote but to vote to convict. I think, you know, we heard a lot of Republicans say that this was a partisan impeachment. Well, Mitt Romney made it a bipartisan impeachment. I know. He did. Senator Romney now becomes the first senaor in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a senate impeachment trial, the first senator in American history. Yeah, I'm conflicted on this one. I know he's a person of faith because I watched his documentary on Netflix. What struck me in that documentary was he was obsessed with not being a loser after he lost in 2012 and said he didn't want to be, quote, branded a loser for life. Then he met with president trump at jean-georges and had flog legs. He was angling to get a cabinet position and ultimately was not given it. I like when anyone bucks a party. I will always respect it and I think it took big cojones to do that yesterday but it doesn't take much courage right now to do anything that's not going to have any impact. President trump was acquitted yesterday. I just think Mitt Romney, I want to trust him but would he still feel that way if trump gave him his secretary of state position. Who can say. His history as a flip-flopper, people like me, I'm never going to 100% trust him. I never met with president trump. I wasn't angling for a cabinet position. I wouldn't give him anyway but there are politicians that didn't do that and I think right

