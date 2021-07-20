Mj Rodriguez on historic Emmy nomination and hopes for trans community's future

The "Pose" star discusses becoming the first trans woman to be Emmy nominated for a leading role, how she resonates with her character and her new single, "Something to Say," on "The View."
7:35 | 07/20/21

Mj Rodriguez on historic Emmy nomination and hopes for trans community's future

