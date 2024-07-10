A mother and son’s mission to empower the autism community through fashion

Linda Carpenter-Grantham and her son Eric discuss his journey to self-confidence through their organization Blue Runway for Autism and their efforts to add autism and hidden disabilities to IDs.

