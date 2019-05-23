Transcript for Is Nancy Pelosi considering impeachment after she said Trump 'engaged in a cover up'?

Apparently there hasn't come through come communications breakdown in DC right now. And it begat a gust of being let out at Lowe's is in this is Lavoy is scant to a meeting about infrastructure with you know who take a. Thank you believe that this employee. Put that to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law including the president of the United States and we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up. Now attic back in the White House was once an animated the route three minutes of that meeting the flight he stormed out of that. Meeting in some of them rolls gone for a press conference just happened that put together really fast but watched. I walked into their own. And I told. Senators Schumer and speaker policy. I want to do infrastructure. I wanna do it more than you want to do it. And be really good at that that's what I do. Get a lot you can't do it under these circumstances so get. These phony investigations of who went. But why they like life is like a month. Sox opted that's Democrats until they stopped his investigation yeah. You know I think what first for me what was so infuriating is that that was one of his huge campaign promises and 26 he was infrastructure. Spending anyone that drives anywhere in this country knows that we really need better bridges and and and highways. He pledged I think one point five trillion dollars in infrastructure. Spending in the fact that the president of the United States is saying that he will not meet his constitutional duties to be the president is article two duties. Unless congress. Doesn't meet its constitutional duties of investigation is article one duties. Is preposterous he's actually acting asking. Congress not to uphold the constitution and saying that he won't uphold the constitution if they uphold the constitution and I mean that in and of itself. Is an impeachable offense. That in and of itself what he's request. It's come very happen yeah yeah yeah. Yeah. I'm what did Nancy say that he was doing a cover up GE she yells he's doing because then he said I don't to cover crops yes he did. I wish my standup at this is funny is that line. I mean let me count the ways to his high school grades his tax isn't just financial some records and his compensate hours without food and don't IDs and sixties congress on the yellow packets hush money payments on -- are all cover ups of how do you think of stormy Daniels he paid Michael my only comment editor money we don't talk about that no way anybody else in the migrants the migrants other pop of those who lives near again the separation is telling his old I was trying to trust one big. Barack and I think kids are really sad day for America and up and I think that they days of Ronald Reagan and Tip O'Neill are so long gone and I don't understand why Nancy Pelosi. Was talking about engaging in a cover up just moments before needing I don't understand why he even took a meeting. If he was saying I can't even engage in this bill lest the investigation stop. It's the worst kind of party posturing on all sides and when I was watching it I was like. Joseph Biden's message out working with the other side is looking really good to me right now in a lot of different way as. So I confess there. I find humor in it I understand because there's a level of uncertainty to it but I just feel depressed more than anything that this is where rat and by the way we have a deep classed according to 2017 infrastructure report card. 32% of urban roads 14% of rural rural roads are in poor condition we see what happens if you get injured when but he bridges spots horrific. So we're not like people's lives at stake there may be a little less humor and a little more work on. Everyone would be good humor wit and humor they not funny no I think there's this level of humor involved in like oh you know we just he's a he's an idiot we're getting ridiculous I don't I use it goes I just can't find humor I'm. Now I I don't find it funny I'm actually outraged I'm outraged at the president the United States is telling. Americans. That he is not going to do his job.

