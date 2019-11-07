Transcript for Nancy Pelosi scolds Democrats in meeting

So yesterday speaker Nancy Pelosi held a closed door meeting with Democrats to tell them to stop airing their grievances on social media. The war of words started after freshman congresswomen known as squad were the only four Democrats to vote against the emergency border bill. Pelosi told "The New York Times" they have, you know, a following in their Twitter world, and AOC accused Pelosi of outright disrespect for repeatedly singling out newly elected women of color. So is this going to work out? Ladies, ladies. It's like -- it's disheartening. It's, like, the enemy is the guy tweeting on his toilet. Not each other. Stop it. Stop it. Stop it. It makes me sad. The Democrats, we have to get rid of this guy, and this type of infighting is not helping and I don't know why they go to race right away. Really? That's where you go right away? I thought that was a bit much, frankly. What do you say to that? Well, I have a problem with how all these young women started out when they were accusing, you know, older Democrats like myself of not getting what needed to be done in the country, and started saying, you know, you haven't done this, and I do believe on the show, I said, well, are you saying that the guys, you know, are in now didn't March across the Pettis bridge? That wasn't important enough? So, you know, for me when you start out telling people that they don't know what they are doing and get out of the way, you know, it's annoying to so I don't think this had to do with color. I think this is -- this is more -- I don't know, B.S. Because really Nancy Pelosi and DI Feinstein have both been there a zillion years by themselves fighting this cause of making life better. This is why -- Well, yeah. You know, I don't know what happens to people, but please remember that the people who are here now, all you young people, you're on the shoulders of a whole bunch of people who came before you, and you can't -- you have to stop discounting that. We have to have young people come in, and that's the way of the world, but you can't start by saying, they didn't do their job, so get out of the way, so you can do it. That's not okay. Bottom line for these ladies, keep your eye on the prize. We're trying to get trump out of everybody around him is corrupt. I mean, so many people are corrupt around the guy. It's been a very, very difficult two years. I wake up every morning -- Right. The anxiety and stress. Yes. That is the reason you stick together, to get him out. That's true. I think what we're seeing is sort of this generational clash. That's the word I was looking for. Generational. It's this generational clash and it's disappointing because I would hope they can work together, and Nancy Pelosi can harness this fervor they have. They want to serve, honestly, this squad. They have energized a lot of people that normally wouldn't be that interested in politics, and that's a good thing. I think that's a very good thing. I think that, you know, the social media following can reflect some public sentiment, and I think that's interesting, but to Pelosi's point, they got four votes. They didn't have 2 point whatever million votes like they had on Twitter. They have to start speaking to each other because my understanding is that ocasio-cortez and Pelosi haven't spoken to each other since February, and that's unfortunate because there can be power if the two generations get together. They were once on the cover of "Rolling stone" together after the election. Lest we forget it's Pelosi who delivered midterms. It was her leadership who I once questioned on this show. I no longer do. I would like to say she is 79 years old and she could be with her grandkids and her family. I don't like her and her politics, but she serves her country, and that deserves respect from younger generations in the same way that I think Joe Biden and everybody else who has dedicated their life to service deserves respect. I was texting memes to my friends, let them fight it out. It's Democrat on Democrat crime. It's fascinating to watch. Republicans don't do this when it comes down to the wire. You used to. We don't anymore. You're lining up. It's going to hurt you. At the end of the day, Republicans see the bigger most of them, when it comes to legislation and the supreme court, and if you are going to fight it out on the hard left and progressiveness, that's fine, but when it comes down to a general election, and these people, when you have to talk to coal miners in West Virginia, people in Pennsylvania, people who lost their jobs, I don't know if all this infighting -- You say you don't like her.

