Transcript for Nate Silver gives his presidential election pre-game analysis

Okay, so Nate, we're all on the edge of our seats at this point, lot of anxiety out there, to be frank, fear and trepidation that he could win, what is the data telling you as we look ahead to tomorrow night and what are thes that we'll have any answers by then? So, I have this pair of playing cards here and they represent -- no, look we may or may not know all that much tomorrow. There are two tiers of states like in south, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, they're all close. Lean Biden in a couple of cases. They count their votes fairly quickly. We may know those states by 1:00 in the morning. If Biden is able to break through and win one of those states, if he wins two or more of those states he'd be in pretty good shape. Pennsylvania, a lot ballots won' be counted until potentially Wednesday morning. Michigan likely slow to count its ballots. So it's kind of like Biden has two ways to win. He can either pick off a sun bet state or kind of win back a blue wall states. The blue wall will take longer. Nate, I think many Americans including me have PTSD after what went down in 2016 when polls showed that Hillary Clinton was going to win, you had her at 71.4% that day, what would you say to skeptics like me who this year are not trusting the polls, don't want to see polls, D't want to believe polls, don't want anybody to take it for granted? Can you explain to me why I shouldn't be skeptical of the polls this time around? Well, you should be skeptical, not just because there's anything wrong with the polls. In 2016, Clinton despite her lead in the polls had a 29% chance of losing, Joe Biden' lead is a little bit larger, he's ahead by a wider margin in the midwest. Still the draw comes up trump about 10% of the time. We have all learned in the period of covid to understand risks. We understand the 1% risk of dying from covid. With that said, we want people to think in terms of a spectrum of possibilities. If you have a five-point lead in Pennsylvania which Biden has a little bit safer than two or three points, it's not perfectly safe by any means at all. The whole point of our odds, look at these pol and what they mean, because they're wrong sometimes, like a weather forecast we tell you how often they might be wrong. Both candidates seem to be focused on Pennsylvania, you say without Pennsylvania, Biden becomes an underdog, why is that state so pivotal and what other states are you paying attention. Pennsylvania is an important state. Based on how they're polling and other factors, some states like Wisconsin and Michigan H strongly shifted back to Biden this year because of covid pandemic. There are states like Florida and Arizona that maybe lean Biden but they're very close, right in between is Pennsylvania, I'm not sure whether it's, you know, fracking or something, it's always been a swing state, it's not quite in the clear for Biden, it's kind of dominos fall in one direction based on Pennsylvania. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he probably also wins Wisconsin and Michigan, back to being elected the next president. If he loses Pennsylvania, no sure for Biden. Want to rely on Florida Democrat? It becomes more of a contingency if he loses Pennsylvania. Nate, more than 93 million Americans have already voted, what can we glean from the rerd early voting turnout so these are unseen numbers. Yeah, I think one wants be pretty careful, because a person who votes E won't be able to vote on election day. We know the number one turnout is going to be very high. In several states like Texas you already have turnout than you had in the entirety of 2016. Party registration turning out they're mostly democratic. Polls also say, hey, look, N's going to do really well with mail-in voters. But, you know, Democrats are going to turn their vote in all probability. If they can match, trump has ha a winning chance, 10%, if they can't, then maybe you could have Biden win by a bigger margin by the polls show. 2012 was pretty close in the polls but Obama won by a rather subtle margin in the end, if you get the democratic base turning out many big numbers, including minorities, and women, you could have a big democratic year. So, Nate, don't G anywhere,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.