Nathan Lane and Bowen Yang on their raunchy new musical-comedy

Lane says that the film–a queer musical inspired by ‘The Parent Trap'–is “refreshing” amid policies like the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and book banning.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live