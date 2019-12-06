Transcript for Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka talk hosting award shows and summer parties

This is so fun. I've never been on the shot. There was food. Yeah, Today's the day you bring your own so that we can you know, it's a summer celebration. Yeah, but before we even ask you about this party sap you have I got to ask you about the Burt Reynolds. Uh, look that they think you have going on. I've seen you with a moustache before, but apparently this is a shock to everyone else. What are you doing? Spot shaving? No, I'm I'm an actor. And I'm doing a movie in a couple of months, and I have to have a mustache in it. So I'm trying to dawn. Yes, my best. My best. Burt Reynolds. Okay. You hope for a Magnum P? I reboot Anything is possible, but let's get down to business. I've been eating stuff on the table. What? What's happening here? This's I do a but cookbook, but it's, ah, all with this season. So this is a part of this summer section Sunday Fun day. So it's, uh, it's a big celebration. And we've got some grilled tofu, some ribs, some green beans and tomatoes, a grilled salsa verde cellar with leeks on a sundae bar with mint mojitos. But it's not just it's not a party, right? It's not just a cookbook. It's a I'm so glad it's a party book. So I tell you how to put it all together. How to get your friends and family involved. There's there's, uh How did you flowers? There's, uh, demonstrated in pain, bottle of champagne, both playlists. The book talks about creating dinner parties, and you have some famous friends who have come to your parties. Yeah, I see them in the book. I used to be a caterer in Los Angeles, and I would just cater for all my famous friends. Yeah, but they would come over. Christina Hendricks. Uh, this up and comer named John. Uh, that will be small. They're smolders. Just Ferguson. Katy Perry, front friends, bars. No cooking is a family affair. Your house? Yeah. So what's also a family fare is how well dressed you all look like you also put together, and the kids have put together like a dish. Uh, yeah. Who is doing the styling? Her jacket. I mean, it's like crazy. I'll kill. Well, David does all of the clothes really money. I know. You know, I feel bad for the kids because they have very little say in the matter. Not true. She's got opinions now. Allowed can be eight years old. She's, you know, a way. I let her go through wear. We go online and they'd like to pick some stuff stuff out. And I give him all the materials and they put it together themselves. So well, we would be Ramesses. We have to talk about the Tonys because air last night. And obviously you have hosted four times. It's incredible. You've won in 2,014. We love the bit that you did with James Corden, Josh Groban and Sarah Burrell. Is it played off how they were all former? You're all former Tony Award host. Nervous? They all were. But you're not nervous at all. First of all, is that true that you weren't nervous to host? And would you have stayed away from politics like James dead? Um, I'm not really nervous when I'm doing the actual show. I'm much more nervous the week before when you're when you're having Teo lock in content. Award shows are are beasts. They're three hours and you have to schedule everything down, too. If you're lucky, right, and I don't want it to be three hours and then there's a lot of variables because if people give long speeches than you have less time to do the best that you're half, you have to be sort of on the fly, cutting things down and keeping things going. So when your pre emptively trying to figure out what the show is going to be, that that's when I'm most nervous when I'm actually they're doing it and it's happening and it's all in the Prompters, then your job really is to welcome everyone and establish a tone that make people feel welcome. I think politics in an award show is fine. It just seems like easy, low hanging fruit. And and I think, if anything, the people who win awards have an opportunity to say something that is from their heart

