Transcript for Night 1 of July 2019’s Democratic debate: Who were the winners and losers?

The first night of the second round of the democratic presidential debates happened in Detroit last night, and battle lines were drawn between Progressives and moderate candidates even though mayor Pete buttigieg says, it's all the same to Republicans. Take a look. It is time to stop worrying about what the Republicans will say. Look. If -- If it's true that if we embrace a far left agenda, they're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists. If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they're going to do? They're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists, so let's just stand up for the right policy, go out there and defend it. Medicare for all is kpro hencive and covers all needs for senior citizens. It will include dental care, hearing AIDS and eye glasses. You don't know that, Bernie. I do know. I wrote the damn note. I think Democrats win when we run on real solutions and not impossible promises. You know, I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for. So who won this tug of war between the Progressives and moderates? Who stood out? I thought Joe Biden won even though he wasn't there. I'll tell you why, because, you know, I love Elizabeth Warren -- Mm-hmm. But this medicare for all with the kplugs of private insurance. I have medicare and also private insurance. I like all of it. I want all of the, and I just -- I will vote for any functioning adult at this point, but I don't -- because look at what we have in the white house, but I'm not sure that these independents -- Americans don't want to give up their stuff. Mm-hmm. We have got it and we want it. I think she's making a big mistake. That's why I say Biden won. He's in the middle. I got you. Well, I agree with you on health care. We were texting each other last night. I think that it's really important that Americans be given a choice, and I don't think there is anything wrong with being sort of moderate on health care. We know it's the number one issue for Americans right now, and that's where Democrats win as opposed to Republicans because all Republicans have been doing is trying to take away the affordable care act with no plan in place, and so as a Democrat, if you are running for the presidency, I think you say, yes. You can have medicare, but if you are happy with the insurance that you have, then you can keep that too. Yes. I think you're really off message if you are Elizabeth Warren, but she had a good night. She had a good night because I think she appeared fearless, but Bernie Sanders had a Goode good night too. Yeah. It was a good night because he was up. He was feisty, right? He was feisty. He was awake. He was awake, and I got to tell you, Marianne Williamson. She freaking had a good night too, and she's talking about dark psych ig forces and I was, like, I don't know. It just seemed very even to me. We have a clip of Marianne? Oh. This is just the tip of the iceberg. This is part of the dark underbelly of American society, the racism, the bigotry and the entire conversation that we're having here tonight, if you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark, psychic force that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days. It's $500 billion, $200 billion to$500 billion, payment to debt that is owed. That's what reparation is. What do you think? About Marianne Williamson? My dark crystal red witch, I love her. I'm the conservative at the table, but she is -- it is so off the wall for me, but highly entertaining. So please come back to the show. Come back. Continue on the debate stage. Big losers last night. Amy klobuchar and Beto. Completely forgettable performances. Mayor Pete, when you are talking about Republicans are going to paint everybody as being socialists, that's just ridiculous, and a really good way to lose the moderates. I thought you as the South Bend, Indiana, mayor were trying to get -- do you know who I don't think is a socialist? Joe Biden, or Tulsi gabbard. Don't put in my mouth I'm going to paint all Democrats as socialist. I don't think there is a socialist sitting at this table with me, and I think that is a cheap talking point, and I used to like him. Elizabeth Warren's capacity to stay on message is brilliant. It is art. I haven't seen a politician be able to take a question from Jake tapper or don lemon or -- excuse me, Dana bash and be able to switch it to the way she wanted and stay on message with the conviction and anger that is really appealing to a lot of the democratic voters out there who want that anger that they have harnessed in a rational way. Not like the psychic darkness way. Being reminded he was younger. That was so obnoxious too. I'm young, I'm young, and you're old. Bernie is, lik --

