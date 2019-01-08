Transcript for Night 2 of July 2019's Democratic debate: Who were the winners and losers?

Hola. The second batch of democratic candidates went to town in Detroit last night for round two of the debates. There seemed to be a giant target on the back of somebody. Let's take a look and find out who. Go easy on me, kid. If you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back. It's a crime. It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't. I asked the president, point-blank, did he use his power to stop those deportations? He went right around the question. If you want to be president of the United States, you have to be able to answer the tough questions. Why did you announce a zero tolerance policy of stop and frisk and hire Rudy Giuliani's guy in 2007 when I was trying to get rid of the crack cocaine issue? As we say in my community, you're dipping into the kool-aid, and you don't even know the flavor. I never heard that before so clearly I'm outside the community. Did they waste a lot of time going after Joe as opposed to talking about what they could be doing for the American people? I loved it because he was -- he actually took it well. He was not surprised like he was in his first debate. No. He was much better, and if he is the eventual nominee, he's going to be a much better nominee because of this vetting process. I think it was terrific. I think democracy won. It should be a strong, vigorous debate. I had debate envy. There was no name-calling, nothing about little hands or lyin' Ted or, you know, little it was about policy. It was an enormous spectrum idealogically on the different proposals. I thought it was terrific. I wasn't so positive about it. I thought it was pretty good, but, you know, in my opinion -- you want to be the candidate? You have got to go up against Benedict Donald in the white house, okay? Can you do that? Instead of attacking uncle Joe, go after the guy who is ruining democracy, and last night I wanted to see more of that. I mean, and I add that I think Joe Biden is teflon at this point because people know his record. It's not perfect. They still love him, so I think at the last minute, he's going to be able to go up against Donald even though Donald is vicious, but Donald doesn't know anything. He doesn't know anything, and Joe Biden knows stuff, and also one more thing is that Joe Biden is an amiable guy. He smiles, and he's charming. Donald is vicious and nasty. I think it will be good. I have to agree with Ana. I enjoyed the vigorous debate. This is a vetting process. This is a job interview. I want to see all the dirty laundry and hear about it and I want to know how they respond to everybody has a track record that was on that debate stage and I think we heard it. I think some of the attacks were unfair against many of the candidates. Yeah. I thought that Kristen Gillibrand's attack against Joe Biden was really unfair. Desperate? It was desperate. Can we show the photo though? There is a photo we should show the of Kristen Gillibrand saying the exact opposite. She said, thank you, vp for your unwavering commitment to combatting violence against women. I saw that and said, oh my goodness. What was the op-ed about? It was about the family cred and it didn't say women who are working deteriorate the family. It didn't say that at all, and so she really played a game of dirty politics and lied to the American people, and you don't do that, senator. You don't do that when you are on a debate stage. Right. He called her out too. He said, you were singing a much different tune when we were working together, and the only difference is now you're running for president. Why was everybody going after Obama's record? He had one of the highest approval ratings, and you are going to need him on the campaign trail, and you're going to need his wife more. The more you attack him -- that was the weirdest part to me last one of my best friends texted many E. Was Obama Republican and we were all just missing that? That was absolutely bizarre. Jay inslee and Julian Castro. Jay inslee, I don't know what you are doing on there. He talks about climate change. It was still terrible. His message can be fine, but his performance was garbage. They talk about health care constantly these people. If the climate doesn't get fixed, everybody's going to be sick. That doesn't mean he did well in the debate. We're talking about who did well and who didn't. Keep going, babe. Past that, I enjoyed Tulsi gabbard going after kamala last night. I thought that was a good, interesting moment at least going off of her record. I think spending ten hours of my life watching these debates, I want to see Elizabeth Warren and Biden go head to head. She was the strongest the night before, and kamala didn't show up the way she should have and could have, or did in the first debate, and seeing the strongest candidate from both debates together is what the American public deserves.

