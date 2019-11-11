Transcript for Nikki Haley claims she refused to undermine Trump

So okay. Try to follow me with this one. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley claims that she defied efforts from top white house advisers Rex tillerson and John Kelly who wanted her to help undermine you know whose decisions. They told her they were saving the country, but here's her take on what it was. Do you memorialize that conversation? It definitely happened? It absolutely happened, and instead of saying that to me, they should have been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan. It should have been, go tell the president what your differences are, and quit if you don't like what he's doing, but to undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing. Now Kelly claims that he was giving you know who expert advice, but if Haley was so concerned, why didn't she quit? But she did. Didn't she? She did. Okay. Sorry. Just wanted to make sure. So she did quit, just like they did. There are two things at play here that I'm just again, assessing. There have been rampant rumors on capitol hill that she's vying for vp. I never believed that because it seemed a little ridiculous, especially since she quit the administration and she has tweeted some things that have been against the president. I have a whole new view on this now because this looks like somebody who is very interested in having a good relationship with the administration. David Frum wrote a piece for "The atlantic" where he said, she's obviously looking for a future in the Republican party and it's still pro-trump. She might be looking to run for president in 2024, and she's not saying no about that. It's politically motivated and obvious, and I hear what she's saying about undermining the president, but why quit? If you are this concerned about what's going on. As far as undermining the president, the other day we were talking about this book, "Anonymous," where the person who says that trump was -- he's like a toddler running around the white house with no pants on. You love that quote. Well, I'm quoting the book. It's an anonymous person who apparently is high in the -- Right. -- In the administration who said this. Right. So why would you enable someone who was acting like that? Tillerson and Kelly were basically being good Americans in my opinion to try to control the toddler. And the other thing is to your other point, he needs her. He needs her, trump, because he's losing white women all over the place. White working class women and suburban women, and trump -- I mean, pence has evangelicals, but not all these women, so he might want her on the ticket. He'll throw pence under the bus like he does everybody else. I tend to feel the same way because tillerson said, trump was undisciplined, did not like to read, did not respect the limits of his office and the president would often say what he wanted to do and would say to him, you know, tillerson would say, you can't do it that way. It violates the law. It sounds like they were trying to not just undermine him, but save him from himself, and save the country. I would stay. It sounds to me they would go to Nikki Haley and saying, help us. You have a legal note. I'm sorry. Rex tillerson did not respond to a request for comment. John Kelly declined to comment with detail, but he said, if providing the president with the best staffing advice from the government so he could make an informed decision is working against trump, then guilty as charged. That's to my point. I find her to be probably the most ambitious politician since Hillary Clinton. Yeah. I do, and I don't call this a tell-all book to me. These are all setup books. Don't read it to really get an authentic view of that person. What she's doing is trying to butter up to the right people that she can -- So true. They can help her win the next election. You look at what she's doing now. She's on the board of Boeing, and doing the speaking tours. She might want to rethink Boeing. You might want to think about getting off that board. She's against I think, Kelly and tillerson and she can say, see, I worked against the swamp which is what she's calling them and I helped the president withstand that. She thinks that will help her in the campaign. I agree with what you are saying, but John Kelly served and he lost his son. He did. It is veterans' day, and the idea that he is, like, some swamp creature that hasn't served his country, I take such offense at. He was a Marine Corps general. Yes, and also on that point, if she thinks 2024 is soon, it might as well be 170 years from now. If you don't think there are going to be bright, shiny new objects not attached to trump, and some of us still don't like it, especially women, I think it's a completely calculated political move. Do me a favor.

