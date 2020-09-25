Transcript for Olivia Troye says Trump continuously undermined doctors on coronavirus task force

So last week, you released the video we just saw speaking out against trump's mishandling of the pandemic which we have now 200,000 dead. You were on the coronavirus task force since the beginning. Like I said, 200,000. What was the breaking point for you? And why was it important for you to get the message out there right now? Tell us. Joy, I think the breaking point for me was the fact that the president seemed unwavering in his rhetoric about things that matter when it comes to the response to the covid pandemic and continues to undermine the doctors on the task force. This has been going on for over six months. There is good work happening. These people come together. We were up day and night trying to figure out how we were going to respond to this crisis and this threat, and not a day went by where the president didn't do something that was counterproductor undermining of all of the hard work going on behind the scenes for people who were actually really committed to trying to do good and do the right thing. So I just continued to watch this happening repeatedly even after my tenure was over and I left, and I decided now is the time where really we are going into a couple of weeks into an election where the vote and the way that people vote is going to really matter because this is going to be if we don't stop this four more years of the continued lying and we could be in this pandemic for a much longer time and we are going into the fall and into the winter. This will be a remaining serious concern and something people should remember. Yes. Wow. Right. Well, Olivia, you've said president trump did not always attend the coronavirus task force meetings. Did he take it seriously when he did attend those meetings? You know, the interesting part is that he did not attend a lot of the meetings. But at times, it was very perplexing to watch him because he would take in the information when he would be briefed by the doctors but it all extended on what happened the night before or on the agenda or on his Twitter. He would come in and what would happen on a show of a preferred network he had seen the last night or he wanted to focus more on that. There were times we came in on the weekend and I said it on one of the videos I recorded, you know, we sat there for 45 minutes talking about something else rather than the agenda at hand which was how do we get Americans home and how do do we evacuate them if they are on a cruise ship and get them home safely and how do we prevent the future spread of the virus? It was completely mind blowing it's the president. Valuable time. These other people are also spending valuable time sitting in this room. They could be doing their work because, I mean, the doctors had a lot of research to be doing. There was a lot of response happening, planning that was going on behind the scenes. But, instead, there would be times where we would erase an hour with whatever the president wanted to focus on other than the pandemic and what was happening with this virus. You say that during one of those meetings that he did attend, you quote trump as saying, maybe this covid thing is a good thing, I don't have to shake hands with these disgusting people. What don't people understand about how he really feels and how he views his supporters? I think -- I'll never forget that moment when he said that because I was sitting to the right of him. We were in the situation room. I believe it was a weekend. It was just surprising to me to hear him. I mean, people know. There is no -- there is no hiding the fact that he is a germaphobe. I know you're not supposed to walk in his office and if you cough he will kick you out. He has joked if somebody sneezed during one of the task force meetings. What is appalling to me is that he goes out there and he claims that he cares about the average American person. Right? He cares about the blue collar people. The truth is he is so disconnected from that population that continuously unwaveringly supports him. So it was like mind blowing to me and so disrespectful to his own base when he came in and said that and said, you know, I think maybe covid is a good thing, I don't have to shake hands, I don't have to shake any hands any more with these disgusteding people. He even went to the point to prove to say, yeah, he was a businessman. He was a big million air tycoon living in New York City and he would have to shake hands back in the day. Now as a politician you're going to do more so connecting with your voters. That set the tone the entire time on what he was really thinking about all of us in the room as well.

