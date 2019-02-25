Oscars' biggest hits and misses

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the Academy Awards without a host and the best moments of the night.
6:38 | 02/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oscars' biggest hits and misses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61303847,"title":"Oscars' biggest hits and misses","duration":"6:38","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the Academy Awards without a host and the best moments of the night.","url":"/theview/video/oscars-biggest-hits-misses-61303847","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.