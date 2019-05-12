Transcript for Pelosi tells House to proceed with impeachment

were getting our faces put on -- -- speaker Nancy Pelosi let America know, it's on. Take a look. Today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment. I commend our committee chairs and our members for their somber which we wish the president had not made necessary. Democrats too are prayerful, and we will proceed in a manner worthy of our oath of office to support and defend the constitution of the united States from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And this comes on the heels of constitutional scholars testifying yesterday before the house judiciary committee about whether you know whose actions are impeachable offenses. Watch this. If what we're talking about is not impeachable, then nothing is impeachable. This is not how you impeach an American president. President trump's conduct as described in the testimony and evidence, clearly constitutes impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors under the constitution. What would you think if that president said, I would like you to do us a favor? I'll meet with you, and I'll send the disaster relief once you brand my opponent a criminal. Wouldn't you know in your gut that such a president had abused his office? Now even the guy that the Republicans chose said, well, it's not that you can't impeach him. It's that you are doing it too fast, but then this morning, you know who said, impeach me fast. Get it done quick. I feel like it's a little bit crazy, you know? Maybe he's talking about his sex life. Get it over with. It's too early for that. But it's just so -- it's so Oh, boy. I mean, look. Clearly because nobody's saying, listen. He didn't do -- something happened, and it's our job as Americans to say, we just want to know what happened. It's -- we are entitled to that because nobody wants to impeach a president. It doesn't do -- it doesn't do us any good to do it. It wasn't good when we did it to Nixon. We had to do it, and we did. We had to do it with Clinton. It wasn't a good idea, but we had to do it because there are laws that we stand by in this country, and if you do this -- if they feel you have broken the law like every one of us, your ass is going down. You know? No one is above the law. No one is supposed to be above the law. But the guy for the Republicans, this guy, Turley, basically he's saying, well, you don't have enough witnesses. You need to have more witnesses and more documents, but -- and the Republicans, yeah. That's right. They're holding up the documents and they won't allow the witnesses to testify. So it's what you call catch 22. At the instruction actually. The white house is not allowing these witnesses to testify. Those subpoenas have been those documents have been requested. I think it's just another article of impeachment against the president. Mulvaney himself said this is a quid pro quo on television. They'll come there and do it under oath. Also use the language that Hillary Clinton used in that Howard Stern interview. Do you think most Americans know what a quid pro quo is? Call it a bribe. That's what it is. They do call it that now. Sort of. To your point, you're going to go down. The problem is we know he's not going to do down. We don't know. We're in, like, episode five of the series. If we know, what's the point of what we're doing? Politically we know what's going to happen. He's going to be impeached and the senate is not going to convict and he will not be removed, and then there will still be the small issue of the election next year, meaning we know exactly what's going to happen. The reason Democrats are doing this, and the reason Pelosi was so hesitant to get into this rightly, was politically it was a losing issue. They have to do it because of what they talked about today, what the founders built this country on. Yes. I thought her argument was strong. Reminding us of why we left. Yeah. And the importance of not being a momonarchy, and why we should be concerned about foreign interference. I don't think there's much worse that a United States president can do, than ask a foreign government to help you put your own interests politically above the people that you serve. Hands down, I think the Democrats have an incredibly strong argument to make on impeachment, but I have also been amazed at how poorly the impeachment process of ours has been handled. It's too partisan, starting from the parody of the phone call by Adam Schiff, when Republicans don't have a defense for this call. They have zero defense, but Democrats continue to give them fodder and give them ammunition. Yesterday we were talking about the constitutional scholars. There were three representing Democrats, and one Republican. The Republican didn't vote for trump. He said, make it look like you're trying to put two for both. I thought it was the most politically brilliant thing to choose someone who didn't even vote for trump meaning -- I do. I agree with you. But the other side. What's interesting to your point, Bari, I think you're right. There's just no question that the facts aren't in question. I think we can all agree that this president acted unconstitutionally, and, you know, this was bribery, very simple. Abuse of power, very simple. The facts aren't the issue. The house is going to impeach him, and I don't think the senate is going to convict him. The hypocrisy of all this is there are at this .27 current senators who voted on Clinton's impeachment either as part of the house or the senate. How on Earth can you vote to impeach and convict president Clinton for lying about a consensual sexual affair and not impeach and convict this president for colluding with a foreign power to infect our very how can you do that?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.