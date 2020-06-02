Transcript for Pete Buttigieg responds to Iowa woman pulling vote after learning he’s gay

The first time you were on our show joy asked you I believe if America was ready for a gay president, and I loved what you said. You said there's only one way to find out. Maybe I'm naive, I just don't think it's a big deal for so many people, especially -- we're in 2020. Come on. One of your precinct captains in Iowa came across one voter who apparently felt a little differently. Take a look at this. Are you saying that he has a same sex partner? Yes. Are you kidding? He's married to him, yeah. Then I don't want anybody like that in the white house. So can I have my card back? I don't know. Should it matter if it's a woman or if it's a man or if they're heterosexual or homosexual if you believe in what they say? That's my question to you. It all just went in the toilet is where it went. So she had voted for you and then she finds out that detail and it's a deal breaker for her. Had she never seen him She didn't get the memo I guess. I don't know, I mean -- You on the cover of "Time" magazine with your husband. With your husband, your lovely husband. She doesn't read "Time" magazine. Does she read anything? What was fascinating to me in watching that clip is she saw you, she loved your message, voted for you, and then finds that out and -- She came, she saw, she freaked out. Then she freaks out. What do you say to her and voters who feel the way that she What I want her to know is that I'm running to be her president too. Of course I wish she was able to see that my love is the same as her love for those that she cares about, that my marriage means as much to me as hers if she's married. If she can't see that and even if because she can't see that she won't vote for me, I am still, if I'm elected president, going to get up in the morning and try to make the best decisions for her and the people that she loves as I will work to serve every American, whether they supported me or not. Mayor Pete, it's about religion with a lot of people. It's not that they're just thinking you're gay so it's a deal breaker. They think it says this in the bible, see, and that's the thing to overcome. How are you going to overcome religious -- I call it religion bigotry but they don't see it that way. We all come at faith in a different way. This is a country that belongs to people of every religion and no religion. I've been open about my faith because I want to remind people that you don't have to vote a certain way because of your faith. If your faith guides you, I think at a time like this, what if I was hungry and you fed me, what about if I was a stranger and you welcomed me, what about seeking leaders who walk in humility and decency. Does your faith have anything to say about that? That's cherry picking. Burt speaking of your faith, Mitt Romney was the sole Republican to convict the president for abuse of power and basically said it was my faith, I took an oath to god and I want to stick with that. And he got very verklempt if you noticed which made me think it was authentic at that moment. I did. Trump is going after him already. They're yelling at his wife at the airports already and done Jr. Is saying things and putting nasty memes on. It was a tough decision and would you do it, go against your party like that? You have to follow your conscience at the end of the day. I disagree with Mitt Romney on a lot of things but here it's very clear that he cares about his place in history. He cares about his relationship for god, and that adds up to him having to stand up to his own the fact that he was the only one to do it, that not only says a lot about him but an awful lot about what the Republican party has become, especially in the Do you think it will have any impact though? Does it have any legs at all that he did this because somebody said to me it's like one grain of sand on a huge I think it does mean something because it signals that there's another way. The fact that he wasn't afraid to do it sends a message to -- because you know there are a lot of other Republicans in the senate who know deep down how wrong this is. And he deprived them of the cover of being able to say that this is -- of being able to treat this as just a party line action and that's going to matter because in the end for a lot of those other senators, when the story is written at the very end of their time in public life, this may well be the first line, how they handled this moment. They're trying to survive right now but the judgment of history is waiting for them. Okay. That's right. Joe Biden took a shot at you and I actually saw an interview where you were already asked this question and you were very nice about it and very, you know, respectful. Joe Biden said I have great respect for mayor Pete and in service to his nation but I do believe it's a risk for this party for someone who's never held a position higher than mayor of a town in Indiana of less than 100,000. Do you think America is ready to elect an outsider in someone who's only been a mayor given trump's lack of political experience and government experience has been I think we can all agree a disaster. We just had the first election of the 2020 process and I think that's my answer. But also -- Do you think it's interesting -- you, I think -- you're winning right now. We haven't had all the polls in but you're winnings, coming in substantially ahead of Bernie. What does it say about Bernie and Biden that they're not resonating in the way that you are? To be fair to senator Sanders, as these numbers are coming in he and I are neck and neck but the vice president is further behind. I think it says there's a real appetite for an outsider, not an outsider like president trump who's actually of course very much an elite insider in many ways but was a complete stranger to government or service. But this is important to remember. Think about the lessons of history. Every time that my party's won the white house in the last 50 years, every time we've won it's been with a candidate who was new in national politics, hadn't run for president before and was opening the door to a new generation. I guess my question on the subject of risk is at a moment like this in an election we cannot afford to lose, do we want to take the risk of falling back on the familiar when that generally does not work for us in presidential elections.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.