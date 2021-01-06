Transcript for ‘Pose’ stars Indya Moore, Angel Bismark Curiel on the impact of groundbreaking show

Today we are kicking off pride month with two members from the iconic asked. Oppose the groundbreaking show takes a look inside New York city's underground ballroom scene in the eighty's and ninety's but after just three seasons poses coming to an end. And two of the characters are taking beer relationship. To the next level. Take a look. Me from going to planning commission saying usually through any day cementing his eagerness. Only model for an agency. I think I'm telling you ending us. We'll benefiting. On the line isn't women's. Conveniently defendants who is dependent on them someplace hello. But. And for. And moving in mainly. Welcoming. Please welcome India more an Angel Bismarck Keary I am so happy to be speaking. With both of view what I am devastated it sets specific set okay one of my favorite shows is is going off the air. You know we just Sawyer characters talking about their wedding in that clip then on this week's episode we finally got to see them walk down the dial. India what has it been like working with Angel. I'm such an iconic show. KeySpan so beautiful it's been a dream. Angels on a magnificent person and it's. Just as talented an actor as he is magnificent person. Are we had a lot of products. This story there are a lot of parallels that we share common culture and in his Syrian. Where he grew up or a lake where we were coroner comes from. And so lake. Ringing although sinks together. To tell the story at poppy an Angel and their family. I felt really organic and beautiful and Angel me it really easy. Wow well you can tell you can tell and it there's just one episode left in the series unfortunately and this season was partially filmed. During the pandemic so Angel what was it like filming the final season. Especially just with all of the regulations. And hurdles due to the pandemic. I was definitely noticed armed disclose you know common into it would I knew about. Co created you in her sort of you know the people's reactions to a depending on which ran I had you know as man armor learned so I was like was a situation to be like these guidelines Skinner and you know keep me safe enough alarm navigating the space arms the line to take my mascot but the that they are you know what I did this week's life. Armor and yeah it was it was it was scary but I got to a point where I was late. We need taught Emma Brody and on the rest the U Kessler instead there is this still going you know led this does make this thing had been armed and bring a lot of joy it's a lot of folks in and we get active and it is right now it's. You know got to Delhi. Well India opposed made history by featuring more transgender actors than any scripted series. And although the show is ending what kind of impact. Do you think it has made on the industry and and just on the country. Well I think a lot of people off. Our our armed I think like pat. Go through different phases. Armed. Experiencing same trans people aren't TE and then. Seeing themselves and people. Get to see. They're in their daily lives are. Alan thing didn't know much about. And so I think late you know one of the most important things that I hope. Was a part of the process people. Realizing love and family and re realizing love and damaged or. The way that week you told us our stories on poles. Richter the narrative trends in career. And eat and I am. The heterosexual. And intersections. And our experiences. Insulation I think I just hope. That people take. With that in that we are more than. It is and that you know. We're all we also come from a series escalating in navigating. Dances that we're sharing on the TV show. So I don't want people to lock away thinking. You know. Resist the television show aren't these are actors. Telling a story and playing a part you know were actually sharing. Oh. A window view and see you. I didn't it is experience light and people around you while trends in queer and black and brown. Complexities of navigating those in several people walk away from the show not only entertain but also inspired. While Angel you said. You didn't even know what transmit before joining the cast what are you taking away from working. On pose. You you. Well Ruble for I had set foot on clothes I had zero -- rankings with trans people. Armed pretty Lilly Tran German college and then. As Florida have this amazing experience onset of the past three seasons with. Release takes amazing trick trend permanent callais in India and NJ Angelica a meat company can Janet armament. And I I really. I came to the realize ace in their daily is true in an environment in a world in a society day. Is extremely violent towards them and for me leaving. This sad I know that I want to embrace and protect like trend grooming them more arm because there's not a lot of people or not people doing that. And that's that's really what I'm thinking true. That's such an important message thank you for saying that Billy Porter one of my favorite people. Recently announced that he has been living with HIV for fourteen years India what was your reaction. To his announcement. Yeah he was open about. Those are ready think about how hard it was carried. I'm close and and their responsibilities. Being a meat. Com with having San disparity. Or disease like diabetes and select also think about. Tom what may have been or may not have been a challenge are really calm while filming the TV show but also let that an enemy. Had probably been a challenge and you know growing. With his diagnosis not hearing Sheikh to disclose not worrying armed I mean and not knowing why. His life stand would be how long he let let let I was thinking about a lot of sorting. And you know out of semi so much love there Liane. Our our hope that he has all the support any need to enact you know I think at this. Beautify it can mean. Entity being. Arm or people's living and surviving and thriving Rick HIV. An eight Arab. I think it's a really get our nation saw seesaw let's all magnificent and power or courageous. And willful as every quarter. And then also seen a hit somebody too occupied zone their experiences. Hope you know people are people feel really empowered by that and I'll Sobel that he has all the support that you need human eye. Beyond who he is or others and that he has distaste satellite. You know just. Not only get to the world but also Arabs aren't kicks from the world. Around and all that he deserves. Angel what did you think when you heard the news. Really the price thought McCain in my head to how incredibly difficult birth that have been. You know really got. I'm Ira called. Diagnosed in 07 after having and are ready a typical year. And that that's lowered his on the news are so. Where. I like to remind people that. And in the mid day who wishing a lot of truth are imposed. But it's not a documentary. You're aware still cracks people. You know we we we have the scale that we're constantly developing and in being an actor and actress. And to know that. Billy was probably constantly having to pool from such a personal. And truthful part in his life. And have been really know want to share that with and then going onset and us is being there. And seen his brilliance and and in his acting. And not. Being fully aware that wow my guys going. Through some deep deep you know wells of emotions will be able to share this story. Since it that that's arranges is bringing income and. Now. India today is the first day of pride month and its way nineteen you into your co stars were named grand marshals of the New York City pride march. What was that like in and how do you feel about pride being mostly virtual for the second time. In a row this year. I'm it was amazing how Obama thought really honored. Being being invited sick to take and our role. I also felt like it Liz a responsibility that I had my community and not so much corporations act on Ryan at. I'm to let them all back but it is staying with you know where pride came from and that it's not necessarily a celebration. But that it's ever mine there. You know of of what we had to fight in order to walk down a street. And you know it. Bare minimum you know LA you know we've all on my arms humanize us have access to health Eric center. So much of that as of Friday it was also a protest on against the ways that the police where interacting did you cringe and let's remember. But let's have gone out role. Death and me step into a cotton. Outside of a perform and it place I remember thinking about you know Cohen and how much. Com pride feels like it doesn't even belong to us and so my role and that I wanted to. I'm really aren't they connect going to be ground. I'm. That remind. Myself and the key goal cool. Funding pride and and how its alleged arms and tried armed but it's remind them why there. And end of values are important to hold and to remember. How important I feel so grateful and honored. Had been invited and it's happening balloon Dudack. Angel you use at this cast feels like a family to you and features representation. Across the board on screen but how important is it's also reflect. That that representation. And behind the scenes as wop. It's vital. It is extremely by an alien and the thing about the flag that this mix so a yes it cannot have been you know without the five black trans. Women and trends that are in front of the camera. But quite frankly it does not happen without its and a month I'm singing writing and directing that is essential. Of the guys. How low season posting it hit the nail on the console when it comes to the authentic. Aspect of this you know me if you're asking me about my experience as assistant at straight dude I had no business and transports. Zero none critic I can speak you know from a moan from. Oakley some experience. Being in a relationship to black trans woman. I didn't I can I can nimble in that absolutely. But. As far as you know telling truth to that experience on camera I'm from a behind the scenes perspective that that's that's the as hard near you can't really be truthful and and and really share the Bonham the for blank trans women. Well the series finale is coming up on Sunday. Without giving too much away can either of you tell us just a little bit about the series finale. I Salem nimble actually like. You know I'd be amigos frowned Loeb beats a medium size poppy you know saying he grows a little bit. You should limiting growth from you and that and that's ups and. OK well we can't wait either making India more an Angel this mark here out. The final episode opposed airs Sunday June 6 I hope everybody Texas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.