The president calls migrant caravan a national emergency

More
"The View" co-hosts weigh in on Trump's tweets about Central American migrants trying to reach U.S.
3:28 | 10/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The president calls migrant caravan a national emergency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58667803,"title":"The president calls migrant caravan a national emergency","duration":"3:28","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts weigh in on Trump's tweets about Central American migrants trying to reach U.S.","url":"/theview/video/president-calls-migrant-caravan-national-emergency-58667803","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.