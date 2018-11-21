Transcript for President Trump sides with Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi case

"Hot topics" like the guy in the white house taking a lot of heat for defending the Saudi royal family despite evidence that links them to the death of Jamal khashoggi. Here's what he said about it. It's America first. Saudi Arabia, if we broke with them, I think your oil prices would go through the roof. I've kept them down. They've kept me keep them down. They didn't make a determination. It's just like I said, maybe he did, maybe he didn't. They did not make that assessment. The CIA has looked at it. They've studied it a lot. They have nothing definitive. So this morning he tweeted, thank you, Saudi Arabia, for lowering oil prices. He said it's about America first. But is it? You know, I looked it up. Canada provides 40% of oil, Saudi Arabia 9%, and yet he's so nasty to Canada. Justin Trudeau didn't kill anybody. He's mean to them and nice to the Saudis. What can you make of that? We don't know the reason. Maybe it's the fact that they bailed him out of bankruptcy one time. Maybe it's about the fact that they bought the entire trump tower one time. It's all these things that have to do with his pocketbook and not ours. As Americans we really need to educate ourselves because we really do need a full accounting of where his money comes from because the emoluments clause is very clear, the president should never put his personal wealth before American lives, America in general, American interests. And it just seems to me, like you just said, joy, when you look at his -- he's bragged about his financial relationship with Saudi Arabia. I think we have a clip of something he said at an Alabama campaign rally. Do we have that? Saudi Arabia -- and I get along great with all of them. They buy apartments from me. They spend $40 million, $50 million. Am I supposed to dislike them? I like them in very much. In 1986 Osama bin laden's brother lived in trump sawyer. Since 2016 Saudi bookings at his hotel have gone up 169%, a similar uptick in New York. What we have to ask ourselves I think as Americans is if the Saudis are intentionally lining his pockets, what do they expect in return? That is the question. And perhaps they expect to get a pass on the killing of Jamal khashoggi. Right. There have been a couple of statements made by a couple of Republicans -- Against the president. -- Against the president. One of them being Lindsey graham. Lindsey graham, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul. Do you have what they said, baby? Many things. Rand Paul who it's a cold day in hell when I agree with him said the president indicates that Saudi Arabia is the lesser of two evils compared to Iran, said the U.S. Won't punish Saudi Arabia for the brutal killing and dismemberment of a dissent journalist in their consulate. I disagree. I knew we were going to come out here and have a beautiful Thanksgiving spread which is tomorrow. Jamal khashoggi was brutally murdered for being a dissident in his country. There's a tectonic shift in our country where human rights violations, we're okay them and we don't have the same response we once did. I think the reason why the magnitsky act continues to be so important. 70 Saudi nationals were sanctioned in connection to this killing. I believe in America where we are a beacon -- as Ronald Reagan said, a shining beacon on top of a hill, sitting upon a hill, and I just don't know where we are as a country where you can slaughter a journalist and we're going to bat an eye, we're going to say there will be no ramifications for this. It sends a message globally that you can brutally murder journalists and it's okay and our president won't listen to the audio because it's too intense to hear and it's a really -- Sad day in America. I just -- I don't know what's happening. I don't mean to make this about my father, but things were very different when he was around and I feel very unsafe and that we're shifting in a way that's very dangerous and it's not the America I grew up with. We always want Republicans to take the place of John McCain. Other people should step up. The other day we were talking about the Navy S.E.A.L., Mcraven, who captured bin laden -- Helped. He helped capture bin laden. And Donald Trump basically dissed him and said they should have captured him sooner. Osama bin laden's brother is living in trump tower. Of course he's going to say something like that. But the GOP put out a statement saying this guy, Mcraven, did back Hillary, thus saying that they are backing Donald Trump in that statement. What the hell is going on with the GOP that they would say something about that against a Navy S.E.A.L., hero, in this country. That's what I want to know. Going back to the clip that we played in the intro, his response to reporters saying that he cares about America first, there's nothing America first about throwing your intelligence community under the bus ever. And we have seen this time and time again. These are moments where a president either rises as a true leader or you fail mserably and I think he's failed miss clee miserably. Human rights but also freedom of speech and if you don't stand strongly for that, what are we as a country? What do we stand for? So a state department official who has seen the version of the CIA's assessment of what they found said it is, quote, blindly obvious that the crown prince not only knew about it but ordered the murder of this journalist and the president saying he's not even sure if the crown prince even knows. We should also say Marco Rubio made a great point that human rights violations lead to mass migration, help extremism flourish and result in government hostilities towards the United States because we support their oppressors. When we support oppression, murderous dictatorships, again, it's a tectonic shift to be Americans and it's very depressing to tell you all this the day before Thanksgiving. You know what it will do, I hope, is that it will remind people what our freedoms are about so we can give thanks for how free we are and we can still protest and scream out loud when we see things that are wrong because nobody needs to take this. Nobody needs to be quiet about this. If this happens here, it's going to happen over here and over here and pretty soon it's going to be happening right there. So we owe it to ourselves as Americans to remember what Thanksgiving means and why we give thanks.

