Transcript for Prosecution rests in Trump impeachment trial

Yesterday, the prosecution rested their case in trump's second impeachment trial. They showed trump's pattern of inciting violence along with even more disturbing footage from the capitol with the rioters saying they were following trump's orders. Democrats also warn that if he's not held accountable, this will happen again. Ana, we missed you all week. What do you say to us about all this? Look, it's been very difficult to watch. It's been very difficult to process. I think the -- the prosecution -- I think the house managers have made a brilliant case, and frankly the case is made mostly by video. There is evidence. There is video evidence. This is not hard to follow. I have been so upset at the dereliction of duty of so many Republican senators. They are supposed to be impartial jurors. That's their job right now, and there were something like 15 empty seats. There were people, you know, playing on their iPad. Then we heard that there's three of them, Cruz, Hawley and Lindsey graham meeting with the defense lawyers. That's not what an impartial juror is supposed to do. I was -- I was so shaken by the videos, and I just can't explain to myself how somebody, you know, if it shakes us watching us, how somebody who actually lived through that could then go back just a few hours later that same day and vote to continue confirming trump's lies as 150 Republicans between the house and the senate did that same day, you know, that evening of January 6th, and I -- I, you know, I also -- what we're talking about here is we're not talking about removing him. We're not talking about sending trump to jail. We're not talking about taking away his property. This trial is about setting the record of history straight and setting a precedent and making sure that this does not happen Right. So if they lived through what we just saw, if they just saw how close they came to being, you know, harmed, to being actually harmed, we saw them running. We saw them running in fear, these senators, and they're - still going to go and act like cult members and not vote to set the record straight for history? Yeah. They are going to be maligned in history. We will be studying this for decades, and people are going to know that they are cowards, cowards, cowards. Right. Okay. Yes. So as Ana mentioned, last night Lindsey graham, Mike Lee and Ted Cruz conferred wh trump's attorneys. They actually had, like, a strategy session. Is this ethical, sunny? Aren't they members of the jury? I mean, it would be like committing a crime and then everybody on the jury committed the crime with you. What the heck is that about? Yeah. Well, that's been the problem all along. I think that they are in a sense, those that, you know, were -- were on board with the big lie, on board with stop the steal, people like Ted Cruz giving speeches, people like Josh Hawley who was, you know, kind of egging on the crowd, they are in a sense, coconspirators, right? With former disgraced twice impeached president trump, and how do you have a coconspirator on the jury? I don't think it's ethical. I don't think the behavior is I want to remind everyone the oath these senators took before the impeachment trial which is I solemnly swear or affirm that all things appertaining to the trial, in this case Donald J. Trump, I will do impartial justice according to the constitution and laws so help me god. An impartial juror would not meet with Donald J. Trump's defense attorneys. They would not do that, and a judge in any case, in a criminal case, even in a civil case, would toss those jurors, of course, off of the trial, but there is no remedy that I can find that would toss these senators off of this impeachment trial. The only remedies I think that we really have is for, you know, people that are watching, their constituents, to vote them out the next chance that they get because this is just not justice. This is not justice, and I hope America is watching their behavior. Right. Well, yes. It's like a kangaroo court almost. Sara, no one thinks there's going to be 17 Republicans who will convict. No one believes that at this point. I mean, I would be so pleasantly surprised. Wouldn't you be? Such a delightful thing to hear that our country is saved like it was when trump lost, but how much do you think that matters actually in retrospect. I'm not sure. When I came into this, I saw the defense -- sorry. The democratic managers start to do the case and I thought, what's the point? There's not going to be enough we're wasting people's time. This just feels like so depressing, but then I saw a tweet by ssha rangappa on CNN saying, this is not a reason to examine theers. Waysiveness and wealth of evidence. That really hit me because I think the Republicans sitting there had to see this, and so did the American public. Senator Angus king said a Republican said to him in passing, who did not support the trial moving forward, I hope everyone in the country is seeing this. That's the power of what we just witnessed. Representative Adam Schiff kind of warned us during the last impeachment this would happen. Take a look at this clip. He has betrayed our national security and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections and he will do so again. You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What's right matters even less, and decency matters not at all. Okay. So that was the beginning of 2020. Yesterday the focus was on, this will happen again. If you allow this to happen, it'll happen again, and I leave with a two-word warning to anyone who still wants to hitch their wagon to Donald Trump. Mike pence, arguably one of the most loyal people to him from his campaign through his tenure, through the rest of this craziness we have been witnessing since the election, and in the pivotal moment when it all came to a head, they called for Mike pence's head at trump's urging. So if anyone has anything left after seeing all this for Donald Trump, remember Mike pence. Right. I don't think that Mike pence has spoken to trump since.

