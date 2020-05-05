Transcript for Protesters demand an end to stay-at-home orders

As we said a few minutes ago, protest rallies have popped up in California and Michigan and you see a big difference in the way these are being handled. Sunny, tell me what you're seeing. You know, this bothered me so much over the weekend because I've enjoyed such close relationships with police officers and my family and when I was a prosecutor and worked with them. To see protesters waving the American flag and also spitting in the faces of police officers without masks on was just incredible to me. We heard all of this blue lives matter stuff going on from people that were waving flags. We heard all this blue lives matter stuff from people when the black lives matter movement was going on. We heard respect the flag when Colin Kaepernick was silently kneeling in protest for the inequities that we see in our country against African-Americans. Right. Yet, where was that sentiment when you have police officers risking their lives to protect our democracy? I was -- I was floored. I was hurt. I just couldn't believe it. When you have governor Whitmer of Michigan saying -- there were a lot of people carrying nooses and confederate flags. I don't understand what that has to do with protesting to get back to work with the coronavirus. Governor Whitmer said she saw just the worse of American history and the worst of racism during these protests. I started to think, whoopi and joy, did they really ever mean blue lives matter? Did they ever really mean that? Or did they mean black lives don't matter? Did they mean they don't want that kind of protest? I almost felt like I was having an ex even Sten shall crisis this weekend. I don't blame you. Joy, things were weird. You found yourself agreeing with this guy. No one is a bigger defender of the second amendment than yours truly. Everyone has the right to protest and protect themselves and get the country open. This with the militia look and these long guns, no. Show of force is dangerous. That puts our police at risk. By the way, your message will never be heard whoever you people are. No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with a show of force. God forbid something happens then they'll go after us law abiding second amendment people. Joy, what do you make of this? First of all, things are bad when even Sean hannity is telling the crazy people to stop just stop it. I would like to reinforce and say thank you, sunny, for what you said. That is exactly what I was thinking. Colin Kaepernick on his knee is a big threat. Guys with ar-15s is not a big I come from the generation where we protested the Vietnam war. People were carrying flowers and love beads. Nobody was carrying a gun. That is not a protest. That is a terrorist actor the indication of a -- I don't say they're terrorists, but they're certainly intimidators. They're trying to intimidate people with this. Radio silence on the right, by the way, about this. Besides Sean hannity I haven't heard anybody else say something like that. Have you? No. I have not. The whole thing is very political. I don't -- it is political. I don't understand why people are allowed to yell in the face of a policeman who is trying to keep the peace and there you are -- and we don't know what you're carrying. We don't know if you're ill. Does this then make you susceptible to being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon which is the air coming out of your mouth since we don't know if you've been tested? Yeah. Am I going too far? I don't think you are going too far. The other thing I was thinking, when you see so many of these cases where unarmed black men are killed, are maimed, are harmed, I always get these tweets from people that are saying if these men just followed police orders they would have survived. Why can't these protesters brandishing these guns just follow the stay at home order? Why can't they do that? No one is saying that to them. Just follow the stay at home orders. Follow the rules. Follow the law. No one is saying that to them. They feel they can do anything, just anything. I don't understand it. The hi poke ra si of it. Where is the president? Why isn't he telling them to stay home? Dead silence from the three of us. Meghan isn't here today, but she will be back tomorrow. It had to do with technical issues as we sort of come into this new world of trying to get stuff to work. That's why Meghan isn't here today. We of course are going to leave you thinking about all those things and we'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.