Transcript for Protesters harass local reporter

because I had my face in the sun. Now in 48 states, some states are reopening even in cases of spiking in part of the country, but it's not opening fast enough for everyone, and on Friday, stay-at-home protesters on long Island turned their anger on the reporter who was there trying to cover them so they could explain what they were upset about. Take a look. You are the enemy of the you are the enemy. You are fake news. We know that you want to keep your job. We get it. You're not getting the dollars right now. You're not going to answer? You're just going to go live. I'm very happy, but other people are not getting paychecks. I don't know what happened to you. Fake news is not special. Fake news is not essential. Fake news is not essential. Now the protest organizers apologized for the bad apples who apparently went after the reporter, but you know who retweeted the report calling them great people. Now does it surprise anyone? Does it surprise you, joy? Nothing that he ever does that you know who does, nothing surprises me. I'm certainly not surprised by this because let's not forget when he called white supremacists and neonazis in charlottesville great people, quote/unquote. You know, it's his M.O. To destroy the press because the press will tell you the truth and the truth hurts him in his re-election plan and, you know, he's worried. He's very worried that Joe Biden is pulling ahead. Not that this is anything new. He's always been a denigrator of the truth calling the press the enemy of the people which is right out of Putin's book and Stalin and hitler and all the dictators that he admires so much. I'm not sure he admired hitler, but he certainly admires Putin, and that's what they do is denigrate the press. That's the first thing dictators do. Yeah. Right. Sunny, you don't think this is how most of the country is feeling right now. Is that right? No, I really -- that's right. I really don't, and I think a lot of these protests are planned by small select groups. They're generally trump supporters and they are certainly planned, and there have been a lot of polls that have been taken recently. The pew report has done one, and "The Washington post" has done what's interesting to me 79% of the population that has responded has said they are in favor of tighter restrictions if that will slow the spread, and 75% of those that have been furloughed, that have lost their positions, that are not being paid still support these restrictions. So those that have been affected the most still want the stay-at-home restrictive orders, and so I think that this is just sort of people playing, you know, into trump's hands. These are, like, political ploys. Right, and Meghan, you think this is getting more attention than it deserves? This story? Well, I do think sunny is right that it's a small group of protesters in Long Island, but I think their sentiments are something that I understand. I never agree with violence or yelling at the press because for all the obvious reasons I don't think any of us do, but the American press has the worst approval rating of any and all American institutions, particularly with young people. The ages 35 and younger have the least trust in our media than any demographic, and I think part of the problem is when you blanket statement these people as neonazis and charlottesville, their sentiment is, I understand. People are very frustrated right now. They want to go back to work. There are a lot of people in this country that would rather risk getting coronavirus that would rather risk going under than letting their families starve. Maybe we should take a look at why there is so much anger at them. Trump uses it to his benefit, but why do you think there is such a huge distrust of these institutions right now? I think part of it is there's just not of representation for conservatives and Republicans and trump supporters outside of Fox News which is why Fox News is so popular. I don't agree with the way people are behaving. It's just my attitude, but I understand the sentiment behind it. Well, what was really interesting was this reporter went out there to find out how they were feeling so that he could broadcast their stories, but the other thing is I keep asking myself. Who in this country doesn't want to go back to work? Now you can talk about degrees, but I don't think anybody in the country doesn't want to go back to work, but I think some people feel that they would be putting other people at risk were they to re-surge with their form of covid-19. I think people are wanting to go back and do all of this, but to find a better way, and I think part of the problem has been the messiness out of Washington on how to do this, and the fact that no one knows very much about this disease which seems to be four months old. So I think there's a lot of mess in all of this, but I want to stress, again, I don't know anyone who doesn't want to go back to work. Anyone. I don't know anyone, and I don't know why people would put themselves on the line in order to perhaps get covid or pass it onto someone else without being cognizant of that possibility. We can do it. I think we just have to do it we'll be back.

