Rachel Maddow talks the impact of Project 2025, upcoming SCOTUS decisions

Maddow explains why Chief Justice John Roberts is the “most important person” right now in maintaining U.S. democracy, and what listeners can expect from season two of her podcast, “Ultra.”

June 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live