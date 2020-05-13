Transcript for Rand Paul challenges Dr. Fauci

One of the MVPs on the coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, remotely testified to the senate warning that reopening too early could result in an outbreak that we can't control, but senator Rand Paul who had the coronavirus and still isn't wearing a mask said, he wants a second opinion. It's not to say this isn't deadly, but really outside of new England, we have had a relatively benign course for this virus nationwide, and I think the one size fits all that we're going to have a national strategy and nobody's going to go to school is kind of ridiculous. So I think we ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what's best for the economy, and as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don't think you're the end all. I have never made myself out to be the end all or the only voice in this. I'm a scientist, a physician and public health official. I give advice according to the best scientific evidence. We don't know everything about this virus, and we really better be very carerere particularly when it comes to children. I mean, you know, Dr. Fauci said from day one, he's about the facts and science on this, so why is this being politicized, or am I crazy? Is it not being politicized? That's kind of what it feels like to me, sunny. Your opinion? Well, you know, I think Dr. Fauci was giving facts. I think it was Rand Paul that was trying to politicize it, and, you know, he was comparing Sweden and Sweden's opening, and I think that he failed to mention that Sweden does have the largest number of covid-19 cases and fatalities in scandinavia, and what was most Epps offensive to me was he was talking about children, and, you know, children are not immune to the effects of covid-19. There's a 10-year-old child in Kentucky in critical condition. In New York, there are at least 93 children and teens that have this inflammatory syndrome that is believed to be linked to covid-19, and that syndrome is still not understood. My son's friend is 17 years old. He's in the hospital in the icu in westchester suffering, and the suggestion somehow that we should just open up schools is just really ludicrous because if one child dies, isn't that just too much? If my child is affected, if someone's child is affected and we don't know enough, does Rand Paul think that that's just kind of okay? I think that kind of cavalier notion is what has gotten the United States into this situation that it is in with over 80,000 people dead. This administration and these senators need to be very careful with that kind of political Right. So Fauci agreed with Rand Paul that he's not the only voice in the room, but do you think Paul made some valid points about reopening, Meghan? I guess this show is called "The view" because I have a completely different take on yesterday and I watched the entire thing, and I would like to say I respect Dr. Fauci just as I think most Americans do, but look. California has just announced they're extending their sheltering in place through August, and I got more than a few phone calls from friends that are just absolutely despondent. Out of work, can't work, can't go anywhere, can't do anything, and are looking down the barrel of being unable to pay their morgue, being unable to feed themselves. Really scary things you don't think about in this time. There are different ways to die from covid. We're seeing suicide spikes in unprecedented numbers. 1,000% raise in the suicide hotlines here in the united States of America. There's depression at absolutely exponential levels, and I think the question a lot of people are raising is, I think all of us have been very responsible, at least here on the show and have abided by the rules, and I don't have a problem with that, but what Rand Paul was trying to say to Anthony Fauci is you have been really wrong on a lot of things, and there's a clip online that was played on tucker Carlson last night talking about everything from, you don't have to wear masks to 2.2 million people are going to die, to we need millions of ventilators, to now we have so many we don't know what to do, and we're giving it to foreign countries right now. If you see someone like Elon Musk who is waving his finger at local officials in California, and he reopened Tesla yesterday, and brought back his workers. He employs 35,000 workers in California, and he's saying, no. It's important people go back to work as long as we do it safely, and I'm not aware Elon Musk has been arrested for doing anything we're going to have to come around because there's feels of hopelessness this is where we're at. We're going to be sheltering in place until we find a vaccine, until there are no deaths in America whatsoever, but at the same time we are going to bankrupt this country and not have enough ink and printers to print money to get us out of it. So there has to be more than just we're locking down the country for the foreseeable future. I'm going on a tangent, but different states benefit in different ways. People will move to states like Georgia and Florida and Texas and decide to live their lives there, and flee these major cities that aren't letting people live in any kind of substantial way. Right. So Sara, what was your takeaway from all this? Well, I actually believe the doctors should have the final word when it comes to the virus. I don't mind a second opinion because I seek them myself when I'm doing anything with my medical and well-being, but when Dr. -- Or senator Rand Paul said he needs to not have the final word, I have always said from the beginning that this is a young virus. This falls under scientists and doctors. Dr. Fauci is not being political. He took a hippocratic oath to do no harm, and they openly admit what they don't know, and a lot of the reasons we don't see the numbers and what is predicted is because we're doing what they told us to do. I tend to err on the side of -- I understand what Meghan brought up with mental health and the struggles with anxious and depression. The comfort I find as I'm struggling in these times and I'm sure a lot of people -- tons of people are, is I know I have some tools for that. I know how to handle -- to an E extent there are some things that can help me. I once found comfort in the fact we didn't think it was going to affect kids to the same level, and now we can't even say that. The fact we don't know much, I understand that everyone needs to get back up and running, but I don't even think if schools opened up right now, as a parent, I would feel comfortable sending my kids back. Right. Because of what we don't know. I'm also going on a bit of a tangent here, but I would say I do trust Dr. Fauci. A CNN poll said 67% of Americans do trust Dr. Fauci, and I tend to always default to the doctors and scientists because they don't have a political -- they're not politically motivated for this. So -- Right. But there's a lot that no one knows so I see pain on both sides. Well, here's -- here's from -- may I? Do I have a second to say what I want to say? Yes. Because I just want to remind people I don't think that there's any governor or anyone here who doesn't want to open up and get their states back on track. I don't think anyone is saying, oh. I'm going to keep everyone home and I'm going to keep this going. It seems to me that if they weren't doing all of this, we would be pissed at them because they didn't do their job. So for me, you know, yeah. Elon can do that, but he now has to make sure that he maintains all the stuff he's supposed to maintain. There's no slack here, see? Because once this starts up again, and it may, but it may also kick into something different which is what kids are discovering now. Nobody knows anything about this. So the fact that he was wrong, I get it, but he was a lot -- he was right about a lot more than he was wrong about, and I just don't see how if you open it up and people start traveling again, you know, you don't because we don't know what other diseases this thing carries, we don't know what else will come, you know. It's going to be tricky, but if you don't -- if you don't stay home and you go out and you do everything, and you catch it and die, there you are. You still don't get to do any of the things you say you want to do. It's very tricky, y'all. We'll be right back.

