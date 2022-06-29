Randall Park talks new ‘Blockbuster’ series and becoming a TikTok sensation

The actor, who joined “The View” Halloween special dressed as a Blockbuster employee, reacts to becoming a TikTok trend.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live