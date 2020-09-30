Transcript for Reaction to 1st presidential debate

Oh, child. The first presidential debate of the election of 2020 happened last night, and I have to say, Chris Wallace, you know, you held your own because you couldn't get down to the dirt with them. You couldn't yell at them. You couldn't shut off the mic so you basically couldn't do what I understand -- I know how you felt because sometimes you just want to go, you know what? Shut up. You can't do it. You got to try to find the way to get it all out and do it in a -- a good way. Be calm, and it was amazing, and you take a look at what he was dealing with here. You think we're rough on "The view"? Check this out? Everything he's saying so far is simply a lie. I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he's a liar. But you agree -- I -- I want to make sure. You were last in your class, not first in your class. Because -- The radical left. Will you shut up, man? Listen. I hate to raise my voice, but why shouldn't I be different than the two of you? Tell you what. The people of this country want and demand law and order and you're afraid to even say it. He still even refuses to say anything to Putin on the bounty on the heads of American soldiers. Wait a minute. Mr. President, your campaign agreed both sides would get two-minute answers uninterrupted. Well, your side agreed to it, and why don't you observe what your campaign agreed to as a ground rule? I mean, yeah. It felt a little bit familiar when you are trying -- when everybody is trying to make their point. I think it was just -- it was extraordinary to see, and so let's have this open discussion and see where -- what everybody's takeaway was. Ana, why don't you start? What was your takeaway? I think they should have you moderate the debate dressed as a nun, holding a ruler in your happened and just striking it back and forth. Only if it's on HBO. Listen. It was -- it was awful. It was awful. It was pathetic. It was embarrassing. It was painful to watch, and if you didn't already believe before watching that debate that trump lacks the basic qualifications and character to be president, then surely you believe that after watching that debate. He showed no restraint. He showed no respect. He, you know, it really ticks me off because this is -- this is such a pillar of democracy, and so many Americans tuned in wanting to hear policies and a real, civil debate and ideas and a plan for how we're going to get out of this crisis, and instead what they saw was a petulant schoolyard bully interrupting and screaming and spewing misinformation, and it was -- it was disrespectful to the American voters. Shame on him. Shame on those who, you know, those who enable him and defend his behavior, and I do think it swayed a very small sliver of undecided voters. I was reading yesterday frank lunts who does focus groups, did a focus group of independent undecided voters and the words they use to describe trump and I'm quoting, arrogant, crackhead and un-american. And yes, I want to apologize to the crackheads. Joy, how would you have handled this? Joy? How would you have done this, joy? That was gunny. -- Funny. Well, I start drinking last night because I knew what was coming. It was interesting. Rudy Giuliani was coaching him and Chris Wallace was the moderator. Should have been the other way around. I mean, Rudy Giuliani could trigger anyone. You don't need someone like that in your ear. You say nun, and I say, Tony soprano as the moderator. Every time he interrupts, you tase him, and the other thing I wanted to say is I are relate to you about what you are saying about being in that position because I was a school teacher. Mm-hmm. When my kids would act up the way Donald Trump acted up last night I would call the parents. In this case, we would have to call the Long Island media to have a seance. Right. So in summation, I felt very bad for Chris Wallace, but the ball is in America's court now. Are we going to vote for the toddler or the parent? That's what it comes down to, that's it. Right. Sara, what was your takeaway? I don't think there were any real takeaway. I had very low expectations for last night, and I thought it would mainly be an exercise in style, and little did I know my bar that I had set so low could go even lower, but there was a tweet at one point that said, they should have put a mom stuck in her home during the pandemic in rather than Chris Wallace because she may have handled it. I echo what you said. Chris Wallace had an impossible job, expecting him to be able to handle what came at him last night is like expecting parents to teach their kids in this pandemic. There was too much to keep track of from the lies to the anger and the behavior. It was out of control, but the part just to button this up real quickly that makes me sad, is like Ana said. People tuned in to get real information and that's what you hope for as citizens of this country that we inform ourselves, and there was a zero takeaway, and I hope that doesn't hurt the enthusiasm as people turn up at the polls because people watch the next two. People will be turned away by this whole experience.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.