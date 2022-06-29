How Reese Witherspoon's book 'Busy Betty' encourages entrepreneurship in children

On "The View," the actress and business mogul discusses the success of her company "Hello Sunshine," how she knows when a book can be turned into a movie and the importance of female representation.

