Transcript for Regina Hall gives advice to Dillard University grads: 'They'll like it in 20 years'

It was recently flounsed you're hosting the live B.E.T. Awards later this month. I am. That's a fun one. It was so funny. I was thinking about whoopi hosting the oscars. It's daunting when you're up there by yourself. By you're funny. I'm ready. I'll be ready. All right. I'm getting ready. You have some incredible things happening in your life. You are on the cover of "The Hollywood reporter's" queen of comedy issue. A beautiful photo. You were the commencement speaker at Dillard and they gave you an honorary doctorate Listen, I was so glad I was before the guy who paid for I was before him. That was you? That was the same university? No. That was Morehouse. I wouldn't wanted have to come after him. They would say all we got is Regina hall. She didn't even pay for coffee. Dr. Hall, what advice did you give to the graduates? I don't know that they loved my advice. First of all they were asleep. It was very early in the morning. It was hot. I told them life doesn't go as be okay with that. In the age of social media kids think by 25 they're supposed to -- they get depressed. Life has a way of working out. There's a patience. That's great advice. Thank you. They'll like it in like 20 years. Today it was like eh. In 15 years they'll like it. There are great kids there. I was on the board at Dillard. You were? Yes. You've been a successful actress for many years. Your career seems to be in an elevated state now. You're "Black Monday" on show time. You starred in multiple critically acclaimed movies. "Girl's trip," "Little" and now "Shaft." What does it feel like now? I did a lot of film that is were predominantly black audiences with black casts. It was one audience. Now you're broadening out. I know they know! It's great. They give you layers and levels to continue to do. Move your hair of your mic if you don't mind. This is a wig. Y'all like it? I do like it. I was going to ask you. Your hair looks good. I'm into wig. Me too. Your hair is great. I've been wearing this wig for -- I don't know how long. 40 years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.