Reneé Rapp discusses her rise to pop stardom and opens up about her personal life

The singer and actress tells “The View” co-hosts about her time on Broadway and performs "Snow Angel” from her new album of the same name.

September 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live