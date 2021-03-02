Transcript for Rep. Adam Kinzinger on whether the GOP will embrace 'Trump-ism'

There seems to be a major identity crisis within the GOP right now, and congressman Adam Kinzinger has had enough of it. Take a look. The Republican party has lost its way. If we are to lead again, we need to muster the courage to remember who we are. We need to remember what we believe and why we believe it. Looking in the mirror can be hard, but the time has come to choose what kind of party we will be, and what kind of future we'll fight to bring about. The choice is ours, and I've made mine. Please welcome congressman Adam Kinzinger. Welcome to "The view." It's good to be with you. Thanks. Cool. Now this weekend you unveiled your country first pac. We just saw a little bit of it, but tell us exactly why you're doing this, and what -- what you think has happened in the party to have had it lose its moral authority. So first off, it echoes of John McCain everywhere. I know Meghan is there, and I was a huge admirer of John McCain. I got to know him in my time in congress, traveled with him and, you know, the idea of country first, I remember I think it was in 2008 in the campaign, he had made the comment about, I'd rather lose an election than lose a war, and, you know, I was part of the surge in Iraq. He was advocating before the surge before it was popular, and it worked, and -- but I've always admired the ability to speak truth to power, that the idea of a straight talk, and I think looking back at what happened on January 6th, the foundation of lies that was built prior to that, and the fact the party came to a reckoning in one day, and it seems to be trending the wrong direction, this came from a video of telling the truth. It reminds us of the great history of the party, and taking a look at where we are now, and where we can go. It's actually kind of turned into a movement. It's been an outpouring of disaffected Republicans and independents and we have the need for a healthy Republican party. In the days after the insurrection at the capitol, Republican leader Schiff, Kevin Mccarthy, Mitch Mcconnell acknowledged president trump's responsibility in the insurrection. Now only a few weeks later, a total change of direction. You have Kevin Mccarthy saying everyone is to blame for the insurrection, and he even went to visit trump at mar-a-lago. I mean, why the change? What is going on? So I think for the last, I don't know if it's decade or more, you know, the idea has been, let's win elections. Because then we can take our beliefs and, you know, make policy, and the problem is if you are only focused I think on winning an election, you kind of lose touch with what your policies are, and I think that's the identity crisis the Republican party is in now. I'm as conservative as anybody, and I have my nuances, but the real litmus test is your undying allegiance to Donald Trump, and so when you look at, okay. We want to win the house in two years, you know, president trump has this big base. They're excited and they get money, and let's win that, but the reality is we look and say, we had an insurrection on January 6th. We had an officer that was murdered in that process, two that took their own lives since. I met with an officer that had been severely injured yesterday, and just, you know, hearing a story of hand to hand combat. This is a moment where leaders have to lead. Leadership isn't just about going and getting elected so you can take votes. It's about seeing dark moments that you're in whether it's as a party or a nation, and showing people a bright way out, you know, no matter what the cost is. Even if it means losing an election. That's a risk you have to take because it's not worth it otherwise, and I feel totally at peace with where I am right now. Well, Adam, you and I are friends and we feel the same way about impeachment. Over 74 million people voted for president trump, and 6 in 10 Republicans believe that the party should continue following trump's brand of leadership. Does your political future depend on finding a common ground with the Maga mindset, and what does it mean for Republicans who don't want to embrace trumpism like you and I do? Does it mean I have to come to terms? I don't know. I think it means you have to lead. You have to show a different way. Meghan, your dad, I mean, took very unpopular stances in the party that ultimately ended up being the positions of the party. You think about again, the war in Iraq and the discussion of the surge in many other areas and he ended up being the standard bearer, you know, running for president because it takes bold leadership. Absent bold leadership, then yeah. You have to try to figure out how to be essential to all factions. The problem is some of these factions and, you know, the vast majority of Republicans are good-hearted and mean well, and then you have the proud boys and the conspiracy theorists and the jewish, you know, laser fire people, and those kinds of things you can't reconcile. It takes leadership, and it takes winning back, frankly people that have voted Republican that we've lost in the last ten years. Not by telling them what they want to hear, but just by telling them the truth. Truth is an amazing thing. People when they hear truth, they'll agree and respect it even if they don't fully agree with your political views around it. People recognize truth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.