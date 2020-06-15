Rep. Val Demings says Florida’s ‘had some issues’ with coronavirus response

More
The Florida congresswoman addresses the rising number of COVID-19 cases in her state and if Jacksonville can handle Pres. Trump’s upcoming rally.
7:04 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Val Demings says Florida’s ‘had some issues’ with coronavirus response

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:04","description":"The Florida congresswoman addresses the rising number of COVID-19 cases in her state and if Jacksonville can handle Pres. Trump’s upcoming rally. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"71259570","title":"Rep. Val Demings says Florida’s ‘had some issues’ with coronavirus response","url":"/theview/video/rep-val-demings-floridas-issues-coronavirus-response-71259570"}