Transcript for Republicans struggle to defend Trump

You know whose biggest fans made a press conference on Sunday news shows to try to spin the story on impeachment inquiries against you know who. They were all over the map. It was, like -- it was like bad really bad tennis. Well, take a look. Mueller wasn't a witch hunt, but this is -- is Salem witch trials have more due process than this. The president of the united States is the whistle-blower and this individual is a saboteur trying to undermine a democratically elected government. I want to know all about him. I want to know what kind of dogs they have, how many marriages they have had, if they have a DUI. I want to know if they are a partisan. I want to know everything. We have seen a transcript. There is nothing there. I disagree with my colleagues who think there should be inquiry. I wouldn't cooperate with Adam Schiff. You said you would not. I said I will consider it. It's like a comedy routine. Here's what we know. We know what he said because he said he said it. We know all the stuff he said because he said he did it, and they're fact checking him on the stuff he said with his own so now here come I guess the rolling thunder trying to tell you that he didn't say what he said when he said it because he didn't say what he said when he said it. Right. That's it. You got that right. Yeah. Okay. I just wanted to make sure. And I did that straight. Yeah. When will they be on "Dancing with the stars," all of them? That's what I'm waiting for. That's what I'm waiting for. Is it worth it for you? What do you want out of this? Do you want a job in the white house? Are you worried you won't get re-elected if you stand by the president? They were worried about Hillary Clinton's emails and shouting the loudest. What made me so upset over the weekend is just the blatant hypocrisy. It's staring us all in the face. I believe most Americans are smarter than we give them credit for. I think they see that. If the whistle-blower gave information helpful to the president, they would be saying he's helpful. They would say, keep his name private. Protect this whistle-blower. I try to play the cards, and in this case, it's all backwards. You can't stop what they're doing because they didn't stop him when he attacked Meghan's dad. They didn't stop him when he attacked the handicapped, when he said the charlottesville people -- the Nazis were good people. They didn't stop him now, so they have to stand by their malignancy now. You made a good point during our morning meeting. I was upset. This morning, yeah. You usually see Republicans all on the same page, very, very good at messaging. I saw everybody all over the place. Yeah. I mean Lindsey graham looked like he was about to have some sort of -- I don't know what was going on with him, and then you have mark Levin, you know, who is really part of the Reagan administration who used to be pretty well respected. I don't know what was happening with him. Everyone had a different message, and that's something I don't think we have seen. The spin was off. I will say, so I -- It was spinning out of control. I shouldn't have done this, and I concede this. I watched all of it. I watched every Sunday news show, and Jake tapper. Shoutout to people like Jake tapper and George Stephanopoulos, for really doing their job this is weekend and holding their feet to the fire. In realtime. In realtime. Especially getting really unwarranted crap for simply just asking questions. He's a great journalist on fox, and whatever. But I will say when you are bringing up the deep state, when you are blaming the media, you're already lost, and any campaign if you are blaming the media, it means, like, one of the wheels has fallen off, and what's fascinating to me is even during the Russia investigation, they all were very tight on the narrative that they were putting out and their talking points were very clear. I agree with you. I got watching and I was, like, nothing is main sense, and no one can answer the question. It's very simple. What was trump asking to the president of Ukraine? Was he asking for a quid pro quo? No one could give any other answer other than the dark tinfoil hat deep state. It's important for conservatives on TV to not just go on TV every day and scream president loco over and over again. It's important that we are honest with what's happening in realtime because when people are asking me what's going on, I say, one wheel just fell off and people are listening more clearly. The question I would ask you though is all of this that they do, it muddies the water and confuses people. Does that work? Not effective this time. They were very effective, and this time as you see the polling going up, and people supporting impeachment, they failed this time.

