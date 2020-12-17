Transcript for Rev. Raphael Warnock: Kelly Loeffler consistently ‘focused on what’s good for her’

So, I want to say to you because this is a historic voting moment because if you and your fellow Democrat Jon ossoff win these runoffs, it really means that the Democrats may be able to really change the road that we've been on the last four years, but if your Republican opponents, Kelly loer and David perdue win we're back to having some tough problems, not -- problems we can overcome but what's the one thing you want everyone to know before they go out and vote? Well, thank you very much. I am deeply honored to be with you and my whole family says hello and especially my sister. This is a defining moment. There are elections and then there are elections and it's difficult to overstate how much is at stake here and I'm honored to be running for the U.S. Senate. You're looking at somebody who's the pastor of ebenezer Baptist church, the home of martin Luther king Jr. And John Lewis. I was borned in Savannah, Georgia, in the southern part of the state. I'm 1 of 12 children in my family. Be fruitful and multiply, and my parents took it rather seriously. I'm 11 out of 12. I often say I went to Morehouse college on a full paid scholarship and the product of Pell grant low cost student loans and know how it is and that's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate but there's so much at stake. Georgians want to make sure those with pre-existing conditions are not denied, people with diabetes, hypertension, covid survivor, cancer survivors, and if Kelly Loeffler has her way, those folks could be denied that so that's why they're showing up in record numbers, they want to make -- and that's why I said I hope -- I've been at ebenezer about 15 years, I hope -- commitment around the issues that I've always -- Right. So, reverend, despite multiple Georgia recounts both GOP candidates back trump's outrageous and completely false, ridiculous attempts to overturn the election, attacked Georgia's Republican election officials and still won't admit Biden won. Okay, yesterday Loeffler even hinted she could object to the electoral college votes, you know. What's going on here? Is this the only way they think they can win? Is that what's going on here? People in Georgia have a very clear choice. You are the opposite of this woman Loeffler. I've been watching both of you. You are the opposite. It's not like, you know, they have confusion there. What do you think is the reason that they constantly are lying and in denial? Well, Kelly Loeffler is consistent. She's always focused on what's good for her and she's demonstrated now that she's willing to wage war against the voices of the very people she is supposed to be representing. Joe Biden and kamala Harris are clearly the President-Elect and vice President-Elect of the United States of America. If there's any state where we know that to be the case it's in Georgia because we've had three -- of the vote. The vote has been certified twice and the electoral college confirmed that a couple of days ago and now she's leaving open the option that she would perhaps challenge it in congress. I think it's un-democratic. It's un-american and it's unfortunate but the good thing is that we can do something about it. We have elections in the united States of America. Kelly Loeffler was appointed to that seat. The people of Georgia are disappointed. The folks who sold her that seat don't own it. The people of Georgia are coming back to get their seat and so I want to urge all of your listeners and watchers, viewers who live in Georgia to make sure you go and vote and I'm grateful for those who voted for us November 3rd. I don't think the country saw Georgia coming. We shocked them. We're going to confirm it on January 5th. Early voting has already begun in this state and I want to send you to votewarnock.com. There is a movement. I feel the energy on the ground and well positioned to make histt more intly to make a difference and I can't tell you -- I know these are difficult times but, you know the wonderful thing about America is we always have a path to make a great -- my mother who is 82 years old watching right now grew up in Georgia as a black teenager in the '50s picking somebody else's tobacco, somebody else's cotton but because this is America, those 82-year-olds hands now get a chance to pick her youngest up to be a United States senator. I am an iteration of the American theme and won't sid idly by while anybody undermines our rights including Kelly Loeffler. That's the work we have to do and Georgians are doing it right now. Well, wishing momma Warnock a merry Christmas and thank you for watching. But, reverend, question here, earlier this week trump retweeted a pro-trump attorney, Lin wood who said Georgia's governor and secretary of state are soon going to jail. He tweeted out a photo doctored to show them wearing Chinese face masks. Wood has also called on support rneys boycott the runoff, to stock up on household supplies including second amendment supplies. Are you concerned about how much uglier this race could get? What do you even say about this? Well, that kind of language has no place in our democracy. This is the United States of America. And the most powerful foreword uttered is the people have spoken and the people of Georgia have clearly spoken. We've seen what Donald Trump does and what I'm concerned about is that right here in this state, my oppkelly Loeffler seems to be more concerned about her, concerned more about some cynical short-term political gain she is about our democracy. I believe in the American democratic system which is why I spent so much time registering voters all across this state. We've registered hundreds of thousands of new voters in this state. They're standing up in an unprecedented and impressive way in this moment. They a understand that this is a government for and by the people. And it's the people who have -- I think we've had politicians for a long time who are so focused on the next election that they're not thinking about the next generation and we can ill afford to have that right now. We've got -- we're in the middle of a global pandemic unlike anything we've seen in a century. We've got people Georgia who are in the medicaid gap. We're 1 of only 12 states that's refused to -- I've been moving all across the state. The rural areas,ces that have lost their hospital.

