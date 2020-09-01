Transcript for Royals blindsided by Harry and Meghan's decision to step back?

Royal watchers are losing their minds apparently because prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they're stepping back from their royal duties. What? This was everyone yesterday. They say they want to focus on raising their family and their charity work and split their time between the U.K. And America. Why is everyone flipping out? Can I just say one thing. It's a relief to be talking about this because we thought we were in World War III yesterday. Right. In some circles this is world War III. No, but this is actually a fun topic compared to what we've been talking about, in my opinion. I was scared all week. This doesn't scare me. I don't think this is so fun for prince Harry and for the family. I don't think we have all the details and I'm sure it will trickle out because there's nothing we love talking about more than the Royals. Watching "The crown" every episode I say to my husband being a royal seems miserable, everything against what I wouldn't as a human being. You have to be cold as ice. You can't always love who you want to love. Who knows what prince Harry has been through over the years. Look, he lost his mom at a young age and it has followed him. She lost her life to the press. Why do they always want to go back? They always go back. The Royals? The Royals. Remember years ago -- you don't remember. I'm the oldest person in the room probably. There was an abdication during World War II by Edward and his wife Wallace Simpson who was American. They begged to go back. The same reason people beg to come back to the show. It's power, you know. Really? Yeah. It's relevant, it's all the stuff. People want to be in the know. Listen, she's not British. She's an American girl. She's like, look, I don't mind. I married a prince. I know you're a prince but this is too much for me. I'm not interested in doing this. I don't mind if we go back and forth but this isn't the sole focus, and you're not going to be king. You're not going to be king so what are we hanging for? That's a big part of it. I was actually so -- I was -- Let's go to Canada. I was sort of surprised yesterday that so many people were so offended and shocked and I started looking at some of the headlines about Meghan and the daily mail had this headline. Is Meghan's favorite snack fueling drought and murder? They were talking about the fact that she likes avocado toast. Then Meghan made Kate cry. Another headline was princess pushy. Meghan is shallow. They're royal hypocrites. And those same outlets are now saying why would she leave? Well, I mean, you know, it was sort of this unprecedented racism and this unprecedented hatred towards her, and the palace, in my view, didn't come out and protect her in the way that we've sort of seen them protect others in the family and so you think about someone that's being criticized relentlessly like that with no protection from her family other than her husband. Her husband was protecting her and he's saying, you know, I'm not going to be the king. What do you want to do, baby? She said let's go somewhere where we can have some fun, do some charity work. I can go back to doing what I like doing and raise our baby Archie. Are you okay with that? He's like, listen, I got to take care of some stuff because, you know, this is part of my thing, but yeah, we're going somewhere elsewhere we're going to have our lives, and they'll do what they need to do. Brian, can we have them coast here on Friday? Yes. I'll make the call now. It was a joke, you guys. It's possible. Don't be afraid. We never thought this was going to happen and it has, that's why we're so fascinated by it but the one thing that's changed for prince Harry in two years, think about it, he got married to an American and he had a child. If there's one thing we can all agree on at this table it's like when you have a child things change. Things that you're willing to put up with, things that you are willing to do day in and day out -- Say it, Abby. You don't do it anymore. You care about something so much more than you care about yourself, you care about your child and you want to give them the best life that you possibly can. That's why people are saying it's all Meghan's fault. I'm not buying that. Good for you guys. If this is what you have to do for yourself and your family then you do it. Speak on it. Abby, to your point, I remember Abby said on the show -- remember -- This Abby. Yeah. Abby said on the show, itv news when Meghan broke down and was crying. Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle. She broke down crying and she said you're the first person that's asked me how I feel. I remember you said during that show, you said, wow, you know, she's really feeling it. As a new mom yourself -- She got criticized for even saying that. She got criticized for saying thank you for asking if I'm She's going to be criticized for anything she does. That's the way it is. They're the Royals. They will work it out. Y'all just take a deep breath. Yeah. There's something about -- there's a certain naivete for certain people that get into the royal family I believe. I believe she was naive. Princess Diana for instance was very naive, rest her soul. But Harry is very clear. It's why he came out from the giddy up and said stop messing with my wife. Do you think they know what this entailed? Nobody knows until they're in it, much like this show. You don't know until you are in the heat of everything. Can you ring that again. Well, everybody -- everybody -- Pardon my backside. You know, we were all raised with Cinderella. We've all seen the Disney movie "Cinderella." You marry the handsome prince and that's the movie. They don't tell you what happens when the pumpkin sort of shifls I'm going to leave that

