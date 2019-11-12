Transcript for Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken perform ‘O Holy Night’

It is clear from the headlines that America desperately needs a little Christmas right now, so this very minute we have called in the pros. Please welcome Ruben Studdard and my bestie, clay Aiken. Gentlemen, we're so excited you're apart of our show tradition. You have had -- someone said Ruben. Huh a Christmas show on Broadway. It was hugely successful. Is it going to come back and maybe tour? Absolutely. Absolutely. Yes. It was such a good show. I wish you could sing on our show every single year. We need a break right now from everything going on. You're wearing something special today for Meghan. My good luck charm. That's enough of that. Okay. She's embarrassed by this. This is so stupid. I love you, but -- if someone gave me these sock with my face on it, and he took them. It's festive. I love you. Okay. On that note, merry Christmas to everyone. We want to hear some of the greatest singers in all of American history. Thank you. I love both of you. I'm so excited to hear you perform the classic, "O, holy night." Give it up for Ruben and clay. O holy night, the stars are brightly shining this is the night of our dear savior's birth long lay the world in sin and error pining till he appeared and the soul felt its worth a thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices with all our hearts, we praise his holy name fall on your knees O hear the angels' voices O night divine O night when Christ was born O night divine fall on your knees O hear the angels' voices O night divine O night when Christ was born O night divine O night, O night, O night O night divine O night, O night divine Oh, so beautiful. Thank you for coming on the show. Thank you. Thank you. That was stunning. It was so beautiful. What are your guys' family traditions on the holidays? What do you do? Food and family. That's pretty much it. You got skinny. I try. He looks good. Yeah, he does. Thank you. I love your outfit. I love it like a sofa. I love this suit. Absolutely love it. You have been best friends since "American idol." We have been friends a long time. Crazy we were just talking about -- Can't get rid of him. We were talking backstage about how we talk every week or so on the phone, and we haven't seen each other since last Christmas until today. Didn't rehearse either. Can't tell. If there's one thing to look forward to, it's your Christmas tour next year. We're so excited. Thank you for coming on. Thank you for coming on. Good luck with the gig, and thanks to Ruben Studdard and clay Aiken. You can listen to their version of "O holy night" right now on Spotify.

