Now Playing: Giuliani: Mueller can't indict Trump

Now Playing: Giuliani walks back comments that contradicted White House

Now Playing: Bret Baier discusses Sean Hannity's relationship with Trump

Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani: End Mueller investigation today

Now Playing: Trump claims 'Obama FBI spied on the Trump campaign'

Now Playing: Tillerson warns of 'crisis of ethics and integrity' in US

Now Playing: New questions about Trump lawyer's financial records

Now Playing: Trump refers to some immigrants in sanctuary cities as 'animals'

Now Playing: Senate panel releases transcripts of interviews on Trump Tower meeting

Now Playing: Trump's annual financial report disclosed

Now Playing: Melania Trump says she feels "great" after a kidney procedure

Now Playing: Pelosi says Ethics has 'discretion' to break rules

Now Playing: Georgia candidate Michael Williams' campaign ad features 'deportation bus'

Now Playing: Does Speaker Ryan hear 'Laurel' or 'Yanny'

Now Playing: EPA chief faces sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers

Now Playing: Trump reacts to North Korea statements: 'We'll see what happens'

Now Playing: Female candidates win big in primaries in 4 states

Now Playing: Pennsylvania primaries see record number of women candidates